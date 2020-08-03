Full list of chain restaurants on Eat Out To Help out: Nando's Wagamama and more

All the chain restaurants participating in Eat Out To Help Out. Picture: PA

Eat Out To Help Out launches today - here's your need-to-know on the scheme including list of chains taking part, whether it's available on takeaway and how it works.

From today (3 August), you will be able to get 50 per cent off - up to £10 per head -your meal at a selection of restaurants.

As part of the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme, the government will be half the bill for those dining at participating pubs and restaurants.

The scheme is open to all businesses with a dining area, and is usable Monday - Wednesday.

As well as independent eateries, a number of chains are taking part. Here's where you can get 50 per cent off your meal, according to a report by The Sun.

Full list of chains participating in Eat Out To Help Out.

Ask Italian

Bakers + Baristas

Bar + Grills

Benugo

Bermondsey Pubs

Bill’s

Black Sheep Coffee

Boparan Restaurant Group

Brains

Brewdog

Brunning and Price

Burger King

Byron

CH&CO

Caffè Nero

Coffee#1

Company of Cooks

The Cornish Bakery

Costa Coffee

Crussh

Côte Brasserie

D&D London

Deep Blue Fish & Chips

EAT

Euro Garages

Five Guys

Franco Manca

Frankie & Benny's

Fullers

G1

GAIL’s Bakeries

German Doner Kebab

Giggling Squid

Gourmet Burger Kitchen

Greene King

Hall & Woodhouse

Hard Rock Cafe

Harris+Hoole

Harvester

Honest Burgers

Hydes

Itsu

JD Wetherspoon

JW Lees

Joe & The Juice

Joseph Holt

KFC

Laine

Leon Restaurants

McDonald's

Marston’s

McMullen

Mitchells & Butlers

Moto

Nando's

Oakman Inns

Patisserie Valerie

Pho

Pizza Express

Pizza Hut

Pret A Manger

Prezzo

Punch

QOOT restaurant group

Revolution Bars Group

Roadchef

Shepherd Neame

St Austell Brewery

Starbucks

TGI Fridays

The Athenian

The City Pub Group

The Ivy Collection

The Real Greek

The Restaurant Group

Toby Carvery

Tony Macaroni, Viva Italia

Tortilla

Turtle Bay

Wadworth

Wagamama

Wasabi

Whitbread

Wildwood

YO Sushi

Young's

Zizzi

Can you get takeaways on the Eat Out To Help Out scheme?

The scheme only applies to people dining at the restaurants, so you cannot get takeaways on Eat Out To Help Out.

How does Eat Out To Help Out work? Do you need a voucher?

Under the scheme, everyone in Britain is entitled to 50 per cent off - up to £10 a head - at all participating restaurants on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout August.

It starts on Monday 3 August, and runs until Monday 31 August.

Speaking last month, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "Meals eaten at any participating business will be 50% off up to a maximum discount of £10 per head for everyone, including children. We can all eat out to help out."

There is no limit to the amount of times it can be used, and it will apply to adults' and kids' meals, as well as non-alcoholic drinks.

You don't need a voucher, as it will be automatically applied when you dine at participating restaurants.

