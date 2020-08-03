Full list of chain restaurants on Eat Out To Help out: Nando's Wagamama and more
3 August 2020, 12:08
Eat Out To Help Out launches today - here's your need-to-know on the scheme including list of chains taking part, whether it's available on takeaway and how it works.
From today (3 August), you will be able to get 50 per cent off - up to £10 per head -your meal at a selection of restaurants.
As part of the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme, the government will be half the bill for those dining at participating pubs and restaurants.
The scheme is open to all businesses with a dining area, and is usable Monday - Wednesday.
As well as independent eateries, a number of chains are taking part. Here's where you can get 50 per cent off your meal, according to a report by The Sun.
Full list of chains participating in Eat Out To Help Out.
Ask Italian
Bakers + Baristas
Bar + Grills
Benugo
Bermondsey Pubs
Bill’s
Black Sheep Coffee
Boparan Restaurant Group
Brains
Brewdog
Brunning and Price
Burger King
Byron
CH&CO
Caffè Nero
Coffee#1
Company of Cooks
The Cornish Bakery
Costa Coffee
Crussh
Côte Brasserie
D&D London
Deep Blue Fish & Chips
EAT
Euro Garages
Five Guys
Franco Manca
Frankie & Benny's
Fullers
G1
GAIL’s Bakeries
German Doner Kebab
Giggling Squid
Gourmet Burger Kitchen
Greene King
Hall & Woodhouse
Hard Rock Cafe
Harris+Hoole
Harvester
Honest Burgers
Hydes
Itsu
JD Wetherspoon
JW Lees
Joe & The Juice
Joseph Holt
KFC
Laine
Leon Restaurants
McDonald's
Marston’s
McMullen
Mitchells & Butlers
Moto
Nando's
Oakman Inns
Patisserie Valerie
Pho
Pizza Express
Pizza Hut
Pret A Manger
Prezzo
Punch
QOOT restaurant group
Revolution Bars Group
Roadchef
Shepherd Neame
St Austell Brewery
Starbucks
TGI Fridays
The Athenian
The City Pub Group
The Ivy Collection
The Real Greek
The Restaurant Group
Toby Carvery
Tony Macaroni, Viva Italia
Tortilla
Turtle Bay
Wadworth
Wagamama
Wasabi
Whitbread
Wildwood
YO Sushi
Young's
Zizzi
Can you get takeaways on the Eat Out To Help Out scheme?
The scheme only applies to people dining at the restaurants, so you cannot get takeaways on Eat Out To Help Out.
How does Eat Out To Help Out work? Do you need a voucher?
Under the scheme, everyone in Britain is entitled to 50 per cent off - up to £10 a head - at all participating restaurants on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout August.
It starts on Monday 3 August, and runs until Monday 31 August.
Speaking last month, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "Meals eaten at any participating business will be 50% off up to a maximum discount of £10 per head for everyone, including children. We can all eat out to help out."
There is no limit to the amount of times it can be used, and it will apply to adults' and kids' meals, as well as non-alcoholic drinks.
You don't need a voucher, as it will be automatically applied when you dine at participating restaurants.
