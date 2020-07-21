Eat Out To Help Out scheme: Frequently asked questions about the restaurant voucher

Which restaurants are taking part in the Eat Out To Help Out scheme? Does it apply in Scotland? And what are the terms and conditions? Here’s all the frequently asked questions you need the answers too.

The government recently confirmed the Eat Out To Help Out scheme where we could get discounts and money off all our favourite restaurants, cafes and bars post coronavirus lockdown.

Following the hit the economy has taken thanks to the pandemic, Rishi Sunak announced a short-term VAT cut and the Eat Out To Help Out scheme to encourage us all back out again.

So how does the voucher scheme work and will it be valid in Scotland as well? What’s the restaurant list of those taking part? And what are the terms and conditions? Here’s everything you need to know:

Restaurant vouchers will automatically be applied to your bill under the new government scheme
Restaurant vouchers will automatically be applied to your bill under the new government scheme. Picture: PA

What is it the Eat Out To Help Out scheme and how does it work?

Food and non-alcoholic drinks consumed at participating food establishments will give customers 50 per cent off which the company can then claim back from the government.

The discount will automatically be applied to bills, capped at £10 per person, so you don’t have to worry about presenting a voucher. It isn’t valid for takeaways.

When is the Eat Out To help Out scheme starting and when can it be used?

The offer will begin on August 3rd and will only be offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The voucher scheme will last for the whole of August only and can be used as many times as you want.

Nando's is one of the restaurants on the Eat Out To Help Out list
Nando's is one of the restaurants on the Eat Out To Help Out list. Picture: PA

Can you use other discount codes with the Eat Out To Help Out scheme?

You can! Your voucher will be applied first and then the further 50% will be deducted off the final price.

What other Eat Out To Help Out terms and conditions are there?

The voucher is applied to all food and non-alcoholic drinks as well as children meals, no food should be exempt.

Service charge will be excluded.

What’s the Eat Out To Help Out scheme restaurant list?

The list of restaurants and cafe’s participating, which are also valid in Scotland, aren’t fully complete yet but so far, these eatery’s have signed up:

Prezzo

Browns

Wagamama

Nando’s

Pret A Manger

Cafe Rouge

Bella Italia

Las Iguanas

