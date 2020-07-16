Eat Out To Help Out restaurants: Where you can eat under new government voucher scheme

The full list of restaurants participating in Eat Out to Help Out. Picture: Gov.uk/PA Images

Which restaurants are taking part in the Eat Out To Help Out scheme? Find out here...

Chancellor Rishi Sunak recently announced the Eat Out To Help Out scheme which was put in place to encourage people to get back into restaurants, cafes and pubs.

The initiative means that diners will get 50% off their bill at certain restaurants, up to £10 a head, from Monday to Wednesday.

It starts on August 3 and will run until August 31 and will apply to food orders (not takeaways) including children’s meals and non-alcoholic drinks.

Rishi Sunak announced the new voucher scheme. Picture: PA Images

But what restaurant chains are taking part? Here’s the full list so far…

Eat Out To Help Out restaurants:

All Bar One

Browns

Burger King

Frankie & Benny's

Harvester

Nando's

Pizza Hut

Toby Carvery

Wagamama

The government is also set to launch an online tool so people can easily search for eligible restaurants.

A range of posters have been released for participating restaurants to use in their windows and on their tables to make things clear.

The posters explain the scheme; saying: "Welcome back - we've missed you! Come in, relax and enjoy up to £10 off food and non-alcoholic drinks per person.”

Another poster also reads: “This covers all food and non-alcoholic drinks. Everyone gets the discount – including children. And you can come back as many times as you like.

Wagamama has signed up for 'Eat Out To Help Out'. Picture: PA Images

“The discount works with other special offers or vouchers too. Always follow Covid-19 secure guidelines.”

All restaurants, pubs and bars can apply to take part in the scheme, with Mr Sunak announcing: "Businesses will need to register, and can do so through a simple website, open next Monday.

"Each week in August, businesses can then claim the money back, with the funds in their bank account within five working days."

Mr Sunak also announced a cut to VAT on food, accommodation and attractions from 20 percent to five percent from July 15 until January 12.

