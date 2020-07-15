Takeaways, cinema tickets, amusement park trips and more fall in price today as VAT is slashed

15 July 2020, 09:02 | Updated: 15 July 2020, 10:17

The Government announced the £4.1billion plan to boost the tourism sector
The Government announced the £4.1billion plan to boost the tourism sector. Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's cut in VAT is making it cheaper for families to enjoy days out.

In a bid to help get Britain spending again and the restore the tourism industry across the UK, the Government have announced a cut in tax.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed last week that to help zoos, cinemas, amusement parks and more financially survive the coronavirus pandemic, VAT would be slashed from 20 per cent to 5 per cent across the hospitality sector.

This is part of the Government's £4.1billion plan to boost the tourism sector following months of hotels, bars, and more being forced to close.

READ MORE: Government release posters to show which restaurants are enrolled in Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The new VAT cut will start from Wednesday – July 15 – and will run for six months
The new VAT cut will start from Wednesday – July 15 – and will run for six months. Picture: PA

The new VAT cut will start from Wednesday – July 15 – and will run for six months.

Which means, from today, a whole host of things just became a lot cheaper for you.

Eating out or takeaway food has seen a cut in VAT
Eating out or takeaway food has seen a cut in VAT. Picture: Getty

Food and non-alcoholic drinks bought in a bar, restaurant or cafe will see the VAT reduced, as well as hot takeaway food and non-alcoholic takeaway drinks.

Hotels, B&Bs and hostels will also be subject to the VAT cut, alongside pitches for caravans, tents and other similar facilities.

Theatre tickets, fairs, amusement parks, concerts, museums, zoos, cinemas and exhibitions are also included in the tax cut.

Theatre tickets, fairs, amusement parks, concerts, museums, zoos, cinemas and exhibitions are also included in the tax cut
Theatre tickets, fairs, amusement parks, concerts, museums, zoos, cinemas and exhibitions are also included in the tax cut. Picture: Getty

It should be noted, however, that the VAT will only apply where businesses decide to pass the discount on.

Some struggling businesses, who have had to decrease customers due to social distancing, or purchase new equipment to keep their customers safe, may not financially be able to pass this cut on.

READ MORE: See the full list of businesses not allowed to reopen in July - including indoor theatres and nightclubs

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A vase has sold for £7million at auction

An antique vase that was bought for just £45 has sold for £7million
The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games countdown clock is ticking!

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: Competition launched to design new mascot
The date that gyms will be allowed to open in England, Scotland and Wales has been revealed (stock images)

When are gyms reopening in the UK and will you have to wear a face mask?

News

How to turn your house into a summer solace

Bringing the outside in: Homeware to make your house feel like a summer oasis
Is your name on the most regretted baby name list?

Hunter, Aurora, Oliver and Arabella among baby names most regretted by parents

Trending on Heart

The show might be relocated to the UK

I'm A Celeb could be filmed in Scotland if coronavirus restrictions prevents travel to Oz
Paula Tilbrook has died at the age of 89

Emmerdale's Betty Eagleton actress Paula Tilbrook dead at 89

TV & Movies

See inside Sue Radford's house with her 19 children

Inside the huge home where Britain’s biggest family the Radfords live with their 19 kids
Maurice Roëves has passed away

Maurice Roëves dead: Doctor Who and EastEnders actor dies aged 83

Celebrities

Daisy May Cooper has hit back at her haters

Pregnant Daisy May Cooper hits back at trolls who criticised her Celebrity Gogglebox appearance
The drama continued after the Love Island Australia final

What happened after the Love Island Australia 2018 final?