Heathrow strikes could see any missing luggage at airport disappear forever

3 February 2020, 11:46

Lots of people's luggage could go missing forever
Lots of people's luggage could go missing forever. Picture: PA + Getty

According to a union, the Heathrow workers' strike could mean people lose their luggage forever.

The Heathrow Airport strike is currently underway, with staff from the UK's biggest airport walking out from Sunday February 2nd until Wednesday February 5th and then again from February 22nd.

The workers, who are employed by Global Baggage Solutions Ltd are striking over their wages, demanding they get paid the London Living Wage of £10.75 an hour, as they're currently not covered by it.

Heathrow is currently affected by the strikes
Heathrow is currently affected by the strikes. Picture: PA

Global Baggage Solutions Ltd are responsible for employing those who are responsible for helping passengers find their lost luggage and returning the missing bags to their owners.

Unite, the union which is representing the workers have explained the company has refused to negotiate wages, therefore they will be striking twice in February for four days at a time.

Tis however, will put Heathrow flight passengers' luggage at risk, as their lost belongings could be gone forever during the striking period, as there won't be workers there to find it.

Although the union has not confirmed how many workers are involved in the strike, Unite regional officer Clare Keogh said: “Heathrow passengers need to be aware that if their baggage is mislaid, it could disappear forever while our members are on strike."

She added: “Our members will no longer accept low pay and this dispute is completely a result of the refusal by Global Baggage Solutions to negotiate.

“Our members are taking strike action as a last resort as life is becoming a daily struggle to survive on poverty pay rates.

“There is still time for strike action to be avoided if Global Baggage Solutions is prepared to make a realistic pay offer and return to the negotiating table.”

Lost baggage could be gone forever according to a strike official
Lost baggage could be gone forever according to a strike official. Picture: PA

Unite are also proposing a different strike at Heathrow very soon, which involves ground handling firm Vanderlande Industries.

The voting for that particular negotiation, where the Union is balloting members on whether or not to strike, is set to close on February 14th, and a decision will be made afterwards.

If employees of Vanderlande Industries decide they want to strike, they'll need to give at least two weeks of warning, making it likely the strike won't happen until late February or early March.

