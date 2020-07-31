A stunning Santorini hotel has been voted the best in Europe

31 July 2020, 13:00

Santorini's beautiful retreat has come up tops
Santorini's beautiful retreat has come up tops. Picture: Canaves Oia Epitome
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

We know where we're heading off to once we have the cash...

A beautiful hotel in Greece has been voted as the best in the whole of Europe, and we can see why!

The Canaves Oia Epitome in Santorini boasts stunning views, pools in every suite and incredible interior design and looks like the kinda place we'd love to spend our summer.

The views are unmatched
The views are unmatched. Picture: Canaves Oia Epitome

The luxurious destination was crowned number one at the Europe at the Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2020.

As well as scooping that incredible prize, it was also was named top resort hotel in Greece.

If the pictures are anything to go by, it’s not hard to see why.

The airy rooms all have beautiful views
The airy rooms all have beautiful views. Picture: Canaves Oia Epitome
When can we visit?
When can we visit? Picture: Canaves Oia Epitome

The beautiful resort is obviously five-star, and is made up of a whopping 24 suites and separate villas, all of which come with their own kitted out private pools.

The bedrooms are equally luxurious, with designer furniture, beautiful sheets and even Hermes pillowcases.

Decked out in white and blue, the colour scheme of the whole hotel matches Santorini's architecture.

The private pools are unreal
The private pools are unreal. Picture: Canaves Oia Epitome

If you're after a bite to eat, the hotel has a restaurant headed up by the executive chef Tassos Stefatos, who combines modern European cuisine with traditional Greek touches.

Canaves Oia Epitome has even attracted an impressive host of A-Listers to the destination, with The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence having stayed there in the past.

