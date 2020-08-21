Universal Studios' new Jurassic World theme park set to open soon

21 August 2020, 18:44

The new park look immense!
The new park look immense! Picture: PA

The amazing new park will open its doors in a few months and it looks out of this world.

If you're a fan of theme parks, and also dinosaurs, look no further as Universal Studios is opening a brand new theme park that has its own Jurassic World themed land.

The new park in Beijing will have a number of different lands to visit, and will open its doors for trial operations in the spring of 2021 before welcoming guests later on in the year.

The mock-ups look incredible
The mock-ups look incredible. Picture: PA

Local authorities confirming they are still on track for the park’s big debut in May 2021.

The park will face its own Isla Nubar so any huge fans of the Jurassic franchise will be overjoyed.

Guests of all ages will be able to explore the island where dinosaurs roam the Earth once more, experiencing attractions and adventures from the Jurassic World film.

They'll also be able to witness dinosaurs such as the Tyrannosaurus Rex, the Idominus Rex and Velociraptors.

The park will have a number of worlds within it
The park will have a number of worlds within it. Picture: PA

As of yet, Universal Studios hasn’t released many details regarding the kinds of rides we can expect to see in the land, although there will apparently be a 3D attraction and a 360-degree roller coaster.

From looking at the overall concept art for the resort, it also looks as though there will be a ‘dark ride’ in the land – differing from the typical river adventure attraction that can be found at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Did your town make the list?

Oxford revealed as area with 'most farts' in the UK - is yours on the list?
Aldi has brought back its spider catcher

You can buy a spider catcher that removes insects without hurting them
Do you have any old toys stored away?

Your old Hot Wheels and Beanie Babies could be worth £2m

Reilly Stancombe was inspired to grow his hair by footballer Gareth Bale

Boy, 9, donates his 2ft long hair to children with cancer after having first haircut
Dog walking twice a day has been made compulsory in Germany

Dog owners forced to walk their pets twice a day under new German law

Trending on Heart

The star made a generous contribution to the 18-year-old's GoFundMe

Taylor Swift donates £23k to A-Level student who can't afford university

Celebrities

Vigil is set to air on BBC One this autumn

First look at Suranne Jones in new crime thriller Vigil

TV & Movies

Gregg has showed off his transformation on Instagram

Gregg Wallace shows off 'almost six pack' after body transformation

Celebrities

Suranne Jones is starring in the new drama Vigil

When does Vigil start, what is the new thriller about and who is in the cast with Suranne Jones?

TV & Movies

The Crown season four is airing in September

The Crown season four trailer gives first glimpse of Princess Diana and reveals start date

TV & Movies

Coronation Street's Sally Ann Matthews and Simon Gregson have clashed

Coronation Street's Sally Ann Matthews and Simon Gregson clash over charging fans for video messages

TV & Movies