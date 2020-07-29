Which European countries will be on UK travel quarantine list?

29 July 2020, 13:35 | Updated: 29 July 2020, 14:32

The UK are re-introducing a quarantine period
The UK are re-introducing a quarantine period. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

A number of holiday destinations in Europe are seeing a rise in COVID-19 infections, meaning the British Government are rethinking some of their air bridges.

The introduction of air bridges and travel corridors earlier this month has meant that many Brits have been jetting off abroad, but the Government are now thinking of reversing some of these allowances.

It comes as new data reveals that coronavirus infection rates are suddenly beginning to skyrocket in a number of previously 'allowed' countries such as Spain, and the UK has since placed a restriction on those coming from the country.

Some other European countries might be added too
Some other European countries might be added too. Picture: PA

Anyone arriving in the UK from Spain will need to quarantine for two weeks, and the Government have stated they will not hesitate to place the same restrictions on other countries going forwards.

A number of other European holiday destinations have rising infection rates, and while cases in many are flow, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has presented figures that show the numbers in those testing positive for COVID-19 are going up.

At the moment, Spain is the only country that's seen as a huge threat after figures have displayed 39.4 cases per 100,000 population occurring in the last fortnight.

But the number of people testing positive has also rocketed, with the rate of infection rising from 11/100,000 in the two weeks to 12 July.

Other destinations could be at risk of being on the list
Other destinations could be at risk of being on the list. Picture: PA

Currently, none of the major holiday destinations are experiencing similar rises in rates, however, there are a number of countries in Europe that are seeing increasing rates.

Some of these include the countries that have had the FCO's restrictions removed.

Luxembourg is one of these countries, and although it has a small population in comparison to its neighbours France, Belgium and Germany, they are seeing rising rates at the moment.

Yet, it is exempt from the FCO advice to avoid all but essential travel.

Another country that could join the UK's list of countries that require a two-week quarantine upon return could be France.

At the moment, their two-week infection rate ia 14.6/100,000, with a 25 per cent raise in number in the past fortnight.

The UK is said to be looking at France but, so far, the rise in infections has been significantly lower than in Spain, with no regions of the country seeing rates of more than 20/100,000.

Their two-week rate is exactly the same as the UK's - 14.6/100,000.

Italy is also a possibility, despite their two-week infection rate being lower than the UK at 5/100,000.

Rates in Italy had fallen to their lowest levels since the pandemic took off until recently, despite having been the original epicentre of Europe.

Some of the other countries that could potentially be removed from the quarantine exemption list are:

The Republic of Ireland

The Netherlands

Greece

Portugal

Germany

Poland

Turkey

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

We are looking for talented kids to appear on Heart Breakfast

Heart Breakfast's Little Summer Show Offs: How to get your child on air
Martin Lewis has issued an urgent MOT warning

Martin Lewis issues urgent MOT warning to UK drivers 48 hours ahead of new rules
A study has found how height affects chances of getting COVID-19

Tall people could be twice as likely to catch coronavirus, new study suggests
Children won't be allowed to wear any mask they want

School faces major backlash after demanding children's face masks have to match uniforms
The government's new bike fix vouchers are available

Government bike repair vouchers: What is the ‘Fix My Bike’ scheme and how can I apply?

Trending on Heart

Maisie Smith first appeared on EastEnders when she was six

EastEnders' Maisie Smith's transformation from child actress to social media star

Celebrities

Love on the Spectrum was filmed in Australia

Where is Netflix's Love on the Spectrum filmed?

TV & Movies

Mark Labbett has updated fans on his weight loss journey

The Chase star Mark Labbett proudly shows off impressive weight loss

Celebrities

Where are the Love On The Spectrum cast now?

Love on the Spectrum cast: what Michael, Mark, Maddi, Chloe and more are up to now

TV & Movies

Is Katie Price engaged to her boyfriend Carl Woods?

Who is Katie Price dating and is she engaged to boyfriend Carl Woods?

Celebrities