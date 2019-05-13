A Twitter poll has people debating whether or not you should wash your legs

The Twitter poll has sparked a huge debate. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The simple Twitter poll blew up in a matter of hours and has thousands debating whether or not washing your legs in the shower is necessary.

American Twitter user Conor Arpwel certainly didn't expect his simple poll to go viral when he asked his 6,000 followers whether or not they wash their legs when they shower, but it most definitely did.

The writer, editor and graphic designer from Washington, DC posted on May 9th and has since received over 800,000 votes on his Twitter poll, with thousands furiously debating whether or not the 'drip method' is sufficient.

Do you wash your legs when you take a shower? — Conor Arpwel 🌹🧰🌾 (@Arpwel) May 9, 2019

The majority, around 80 per cent have voted that they do indeed wash their legs in the shower, with around 20 per cent voting that they don't.

Those who don't explicitly wash their legs have angered the passionate commenters, who can't believe people don't actually wash their legs in the shower.

?!?!?!? are there people who do not feel the need to.... wash their legs....... — ⚷100% unkillable boy⚶ (@malloy_online) May 10, 2019

How does a human get in the shower and only wash "Part" of them? Like what kind of half-ass life are people living?? — Derrick N Ashong (@DNAtv) May 10, 2019

The hilarious tweets have gone viral and the whole debate is being discussed over the world.

This has prompted some interesting excuses and reasoning for why they don't wash their *entire* body.

They've been safe inside my pants, the whole day. What's the problem — Calendrical Heretic (@PreciousBFluids) May 10, 2019

I feel like my legs don’t get dirty 🤷🏽‍♀️ plus, soap and shampoo run down my legs when Im showering — Queenie🌹 (@Queen050780) May 10, 2019