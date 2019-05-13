A Twitter poll has people debating whether or not you should wash your legs

13 May 2019, 10:31 | Updated: 13 May 2019, 10:35

The Twitter poll has sparked a huge debate
The Twitter poll has sparked a huge debate. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The simple Twitter poll blew up in a matter of hours and has thousands debating whether or not washing your legs in the shower is necessary.

American Twitter user Conor Arpwel certainly didn't expect his simple poll to go viral when he asked his 6,000 followers whether or not they wash their legs when they shower, but it most definitely did.

The writer, editor and graphic designer from Washington, DC posted on May 9th and has since received over 800,000 votes on his Twitter poll, with thousands furiously debating whether or not the 'drip method' is sufficient.

The majority, around 80 per cent have voted that they do indeed wash their legs in the shower, with around 20 per cent voting that they don't.

Those who don't explicitly wash their legs have angered the passionate commenters, who can't believe people don't actually wash their legs in the shower.

Read more: Mum sparks debate after asking whether or not it's okay for her child to use the potty in public

The hilarious tweets have gone viral and the whole debate is being discussed over the world.

This has prompted some interesting excuses and reasoning for why they don't wash their *entire* body.

