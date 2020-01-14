UK weather: Snow and heavy rain to cause travel chaos as Storm Brendan brings 121mph gales

By Naomi Bartram

The Met Office has warned the worst of the weather is set to hit Britain today.

Storm Brendan swept across Britain yesterday, with winds of more than 80mph causing blackouts and flash flooding for many.

Unfortunately, it looks as though there’s plenty more where that came from as more strong gales and torrential rain predicted for today.

This morning, roads were shut, schools were closed and seven flights to Gatwick Airport were redirected around the UK.

But a further four weather warnings have been issued for today as low pressure sweeps in and brings in gale force winds up until midnight.

Whilst it may be dry for many right now, it's going to turn increasingly wet and windy 🌧 pic.twitter.com/00kFCzPG8G — Met Office (@metoffice) January 14, 2020

Heavy rain will also pound much of southern England between 1pm today and 9am tomorrow with up to 40mm falling in hilly areas.

Disruption is expected across Scotland, where forecasters are predicting wintry showers until 1pm and winds of 60-70mph until midnight.

And it’s also bad news for commuters in England, as National Rail has warned speed restrictions may be imposed on many train routes.

Taking precautions, South Western Railway warn that from 1pm, services between London Waterloo and Weymouth may be face timetable changes.

Storm Brendan reached the UK on Monday afternoon where an estimated 48,000 homes were left without power.

The strongest winds recorded were a whopping 121mph at Cairngorm National Park in the Highlands and 87mph on South Uist in the Outer Hebrides.

Luckily, Nicola Maxey, of the Meteorological Office, has said more settled weather will return by the weekend.

She told the Daily Mail: “It's a blustery week but as we go towards the weekend, we're likely to see brighter, settled days with potential for frost and fog overnight.”