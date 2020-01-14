Mum-of-21 Sue Radford opens up about medical concerns during 22nd pregnancy

Sue Radford has opened up about her 22nd pregnancy. Picture: Instagram

Sue Radford is expecting her 22nd baby - but has opened up about a 'stressful' medical issue she's experiencing in her pregnancy.

The mum of Britain's largest family has opened up about finding her 22nd pregnancy 'stressful', revealing that she's suffering from a medical condition that has left her bump 'half the size' of the last.

Sue Radford, 44, who is five-and-a-half months pregnant, will soon be adding another addition to her family, and she's been regularly updating her 194,000 Instagram followers about her progress.

She recently found out that she has anterior placenta, which sits behind in front of the baby rather than behind.

Sharing a photo of her holding her bump, she wrote: "Just over 25 weeks and I feel so tiny this time around".

In a recent YouTube video, she said: "I definitely feel smaller," she admitted. "I don't know if it's got anything to do with the anterior placenta because the placenta is at the front - but I had that with Bonnie and I still felt big with her."

But she added: "I'm feeling really healthy, got loads of energy.

"I've not got any back pain which I must say is down to the fact that I don't feel as big as I have done with the others.

Sue and her husband Noel are also parents to Chris, 30, Sophie, 25, Chloe, 23, Jack, 22, Daniel, 20, Luke, 18, Millie, 17, Katie, 16, James, 15, Ellie, 14, Aimee, 13, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, seven, Casper, six, Hallie, three, Phoebe, two, Archie 18 months, and Bonnie, one.

The couple don't claim any benefits - apart from child benefit - and support their family with their bakery, which they own.

