Britain set for hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching 22C this weekend

12 May 2023, 15:23

Britain set for hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching 22C this weekend
Britain set for hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching 22C this weekend. Picture: Getty/Met Office
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

After a week of rain, thunderstorms and lightening, the UK is expected to sizzle in the sunshine this weekend.

Britain is set to enjoy the hottest day of the year so far, with temperature of up to 22C forecast for the weekend.

It seems like summer may (finally) be on the way as sunshine and high temperatures are expected across much of the UK on Saturday and Sunday.

This comes after a week of heavy rain and storms made people think summer was still a long way off.

However, thanks to high pressure sweeping in across parts of the UK, many of us will experience sunshine and high temperatures over the weekend.

The Met Office forecast for the UK this weekend (Saturday)
The Met Office forecast for the UK this weekend (Saturday). Picture: Met Office

Forecasts expect the South East to have the hottest temperatures, while other areas will also experience warm and dry weather.

There could, however, be some rain in areas of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The hottest day of 2023 so far was actually only last Monday, with a temperature of 21.6C being recorded at Helen's Bay in County Down.

This, however, is expected to be broken over the weekend.

The Met Office forecast for the UK this weekend (Sunday)
The Met Office forecast for the UK this weekend (Sunday). Picture: Met Office

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said during a recent forecast: "It's been an energetic week of weather with heavy showers and in some places a thunderstorm.

"But it all calms down a little at least for a day or two heading in this weekend as an area of high pressure starts to topple in from the North West and by Saturday morning virtually everyone is fine and settled."

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A mum has welcomed 12 children over the past 12 years

Mum with 12 children has been pregnant every year since she got married

A vet has revealed why you should never let your dog in the toilet

Vet warns letting dogs into your bathroom could be 'fatal'

Family send angry letter to neighbours requesting they stop BBQ as smell makes them 'sick'

Family send angry letter to neighbours requesting they stop BBQ as smell makes them 'sick'

Spain has introduced new rules for Brits this year

Full list of Spain's new travel rules for tourists including drink limits and strict dress code

News

Here's what we're trying and buying in May

May Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this spring

Shopping

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby 'blindsided' by Phillip Schofield's statement about 'feud'

Holly Willoughby 'blindsided' by Phillip Schofield's statement about 'feud'

Showbiz

Mae Muller is the UK's first female representative at Eurovision since 2018.

Eurovision UK entry Mae Muller: Songs, age, parents and height revealed

Showbiz

Robert De Niro has become a dad for the seventh time

Robert De Niro, 79, becomes dad to his seventh child and shares first photo

Showbiz

Millie Radford has shared a cryptic message after a row with her mum Sue

Millie Radford posts cryptic message about 'hard times' after row with mum Sue

TV & Movies

Hannah Waddingham is presenting the Eurovision song contest

Who is Eurovision host Hannah Waddingham? Star's career, ex boyfriend and height revealed

TV & Movies

Gino D'Acampo exposed the This Morning chef live on air

This Morning chef who secretly cooks all the dishes finally exposed live on air

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield has released a statement about his friendship with Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield breaks silence over Holly Willoughby tension and says it 'hasn't been easy'

TV & Movies

Eurovision stage alongside previous UK winners including Katrina and the Waves and Lulu

When did the UK last win the Eurovision Song Contest? Full list of former winners

TV & Movies

Freaky Friday reboot starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan 'in the works'

Freaky Friday reboot starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan 'in the works'

Showbiz

Race Across The World's Zainib and Mobeen share adoption update following final

Race Across The World's Zainib and Mobeen share adoption update following final

Showbiz

Eurovision spelled out on a green back drop with a picture of Mae Muller performing

When is the Eurovision final 2023? Date, time and how long it's on for?

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have apparently 'cooled' their friendship

Holly Willoughby 'barely speaking to Phillip Schofield' off camera

Showbiz

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have built up their fortune

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash net worth: How much do the TV couple earn?

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash selfies

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash: How did they meet?

Showbiz

Evelyn and Duncan are now together after Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia stars Evelyn and Duncan confirm they're in a relationship

TV & Movies