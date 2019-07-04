Vets warn Himalayan salt lamps are dangerous and could KILL cats

Cats could die as a result of having a Himalayan rock lamp in the home. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The pretty pink lamps are a popular decoration in many homes, as they're thought to have a number of health benefits... but not if you're a cat!

Himalayan salt lamps are usually a welcome addition to any bedroom or living space as they're thought to help with sleeping and boost moods, however, the same doesn't apply for cats.

Vets have warned that the pink rock lamps can be LETHAL to cats, and the warning comes after a New Zealand pet owner nearly lost her feline friend as a result.

The lamps are usually used as holders for tea lights and different candles. Picture: Getty

The lamps, which are huge lumps of salty rock are very tempting for cats to lick du etc its course texture, but this could cause sodium poisoning, which causes a number of negative effects such as pain, vomiting, seizures and even DEATH.

Maddie Smith suffered the horrible result of having the lamp in her home after cat Ruby started "walking really strangely" last week and holding her head in a strange way.

In a matter of hours Ruby's health had deteriorated massively and she was unable to drink or eat and she couldn't see, hear or walk.

A cat from New Zealand nearly died after licking her owner's lamp. Picture: Getty

After a visit to the vets, it was revealed that she was experiencing salt poisoning, which had caused her brain to swell and led to neurological problems.

Although Ruby was treated and has now recovered, the vets who treated her warned that if she had taken any longer to go to the vets she would have definitely died.

The pink lamp can give cats salt poisoning which is lethal. Picture: Getty

First Vets, the company that treated Maddie's furry friend said: "In general, salt poisoning in dogs and cats is usually accidental, with the most common scenario involving dogs ingesting homemade playdough!

"The neurological signs seen in salt poisoning cases occur due to swelling in the brain that results from disruption in the body’s electrolyte levels."

Maddie added: "Salt poisoning is EXTREMELY deadly to animals and she is basically a miracle to still be here now. ‘These salt lamps are addictive to animals, and if they get a taste it becomes just like potato chips are to us!

"So please please keep these out of reach from your fur babies. Ruby still has a long road to recovery but we are so glad she’s still here with us, with the right nutrition and hydration we should have her back to normal."