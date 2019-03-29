Should you wear a bra in bed? Experts reveal just how safe the habit is

Lorraine Kelly shocked viewers this week when she revealed on her morning ITV show she wears her bra in bed.

While some women confessed they do the same, others were shocked at the idea of keeping a bra on while asleep.

But what are the risks? What are the gains? And is it dangerous?

Heart.co.uk spoke to GP and cosmetic doctor Dr Jane Leonard, who revealed all.

“There is no medical evidence to prove sleeping in a bra is good or bad for your breasts,” Dr Jane explained.

Lorraine Kelly admitted she wears a bra in bed every night. Picture: Getty

“There is also no medical evidence linking bra wear at night with risk of developing breast cancer.”

However, Dr Jane does explain that the down side of wearing a bra at night is that is can be restrictive to the delicate breast tissue.

This in turn can irritate your skin, especially in warm weather.

“It’s best to opt for an non – underwire bra if you choose to wear one”, Dr Jane explains, adding: “Ultimately it’s a personal choice.”

For those of you thinking keeping your bra on at night will keep you perky, you’ve been sorely misled.

“There is no medical evidence to prove that wearing a bra night keeps your breasts perk and less saggy,” she explains.