Should you wear a bra in bed? Experts reveal just how safe the habit is

29 March 2019, 15:46

Should you wear your bra in bed?
Should you wear your bra in bed? Picture: Getty

Should you wear a bra in bed? What are the risks? Can it keep your breasts perky?

Lorraine Kelly shocked viewers this week when she revealed on her morning ITV show she wears her bra in bed.

While some women confessed they do the same, others were shocked at the idea of keeping a bra on while asleep.

But what are the risks? What are the gains? And is it dangerous?

Heart.co.uk spoke to GP and cosmetic doctor Dr Jane Leonard, who revealed all.

“There is no medical evidence to prove sleeping in a bra is good or bad for your breasts,” Dr Jane explained.

Lorraine Kelly admitted she wears a bra in bed every night
Lorraine Kelly admitted she wears a bra in bed every night. Picture: Getty

“There is also no medical evidence linking bra wear at night with risk of developing breast cancer.”

However, Dr Jane does explain that the down side of wearing a bra at night is that is can be restrictive to the delicate breast tissue.

This in turn can irritate your skin, especially in warm weather.

“It’s best to opt for an non – underwire bra if you choose to wear one”, Dr Jane explains, adding: “Ultimately it’s a personal choice.”

For those of you thinking keeping your bra on at night will keep you perky, you’ve been sorely misled.

“There is no medical evidence to prove that wearing a bra night keeps your breasts perk and less saggy,” she explains.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Could synthetic alcohol mean we'll never have to suffer through a hangover again? (Getty

Synthetic alcohol that's HANGOVER-FREE might soon be available
The woman has sparked outrage by claiming women shouldn't wear leggings (stock image)

Mum begs woman to stop wearing leggings because they're 'corrupting her sons'
Sex has been linked to hay fever relief

Sex is the cure to hayfever say researchers who urge Brits to get frisky in pollen season
Audio Illusion asset

Brainstorm or green needle? Audio illusion leaves the public divided
How do you do up your bra? Twitter is debating the correct method (stock image)

How do YOU do up your bra? The correct method is dividing the internet

Trending on Heart

Sex and the City is making an unexpected return

Sex and the City reboot release date, cast and plot revealed

TV & Movies

JP opened up about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Binky Felstead

Joshua 'JP' Patterson says he's lucky to have 'strong woman' Binky Felstead in his life

Celebrities

Steve Irwin would have turned 57 this year

Who was Steve Irwin? How did the wildlife expert die? How old was Steve Irwin when he died? Everything you need to know

Showbiz

These gorgeous gins would all make an eye-catching present

Mother's Day 2019: Gorgeous flavoured gins that make the perfect present

Food & Health

Ali and Dec asset

Declan Donnelly makes X-rated confession about sex with wife Ali Astall

Celebrities