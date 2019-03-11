Bride-to-be distraught after future in laws suggest banning disabled dad from wedding incase he 'scares guests'

A bride was left upset by the comments her mother-in-law made about her father who is disfigured from an accident.

A bride-to-be took to Facebook to express her shock after her mother-in-law suggested banning her dad from her wedding in case he 'traumatises' any young children with his appearance following an accident.

The bride explained that her father "was involved in a really bad accident and was burned over a large part of his body.

"He lost part of one limb and has some serious disfigurement".

She said: “He has been a great dad and I never think about it.”

But her mother-in-law showed her true colours recently after phoning and suggesting that they have a private ceremony her dad can attend so that he doesn't go to the main wedding.

The understandably upset bride explained: “A few weeks ago, my fiancé started acting strange when we talked about the wedding.

“Then his mom called me out of the blue and told me that she didn’t think my dad should come to the wedding.

“She thinks that he will upset the guests and 'traumatise' any children who might be there.

“She is suggesting that we have a private family ceremony before the big blowout.”

After feeling upset about the situation she told her own mum what was bothering her and said: “When I told her, she said that she and my dad understand, which only makes me feel worse.

“Maybe my future MIL [mother-in-law] had a point, but I would really rather disinvite her than my dad.”

She posted the story on a wedding Facebook group and people got very vocal in the comments section about what they felt she should do regarding the situation.

One angry commenter said: “The fact that your fiancé didn’t immediately tell his mum where to go lest her be uninvited would tell me I was marrying into the wrong family tbh.”

The majority also urged her to make sure her dad remained a part of the wedding as she could regret it otherwise.

