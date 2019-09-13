Bridezilla bills wedding guest after teen son ate an adult meal instead of a child's

The bride was not happy that the guest ate the wrong meal on the day. Picture: Getty

The furious bride was not happy at all with the teen's decision to eat an adult-size meal at her big day.

A mother has been left confused and angered after she attended a wedding of a friend, only to be lumped with a bill following the big day.

The woman - who remains unnamed - took to an online forum to vent about the situation and to ask for others' opinion on her dilemma.

It all spiralled from the woman claiming there must've been a mistake after her 16-year-old son was served a tiny children's meal at the wedding, and he was then served a plate for an adult.

The 16-year-old was expected to eat a meal for a small child. Picture: Getty

However, the bride was then charged for an "extra adult meal" after the big day and she asked the mum to foot the bill.

Taking to Reddit, posting in the 'Am I Being Unreasonable' section, the puzzled mother explained: "My 16-year-old son and I went to a wedding. When we got the invitation, we both chose to order chicken for the main course.

"There was an option to select a kid's meal version of each dish, but I never considered ordering one for my son because he is too old for kids' meals.

"I sent in the RSVP card with our meal selections and never heard anything about it.

"At the wedding, my son and I got our food, but the table was one chicken meal short."

She continued: "The waiter had a small plate of chicken fingers and fries, but everyone at the table told him it must be a mistake because we didn't have any kids sitting with us.

"The waiters were able to put together an extra chicken plate for the person who didn't get one, and it seemed all was well."

But it turns out all was not as well as she thought, as "I later got a call from the bride's parents, who told me that the chicken fingers had been for my son, and that I had caused the caterer to charge them for the extra adult chicken meal.

"I told them my son had asked for the adult meal, but they said he should have had the kid's meal because he's under 18."

The mum added: "They said I should have known he was meant to have a kid's meal and that I should have asked for clarification if I wasn't sure.

"But I wasn't unsure, I never thought for a second that my son would have a kid's meal.

"10 and under I would think would have kids' meals and 11 to 13 is questionable, but 14 and up I would never think would have a kid's meal.

"The bride's parents told me it's normal for anyone under 18 to get a kid's meal, but I've never heard of 18 being the cut-off.

"I think it's rude to feed a 16-year-old a meal meant for a six-year-old.

"WIBTA if I refused to pay for the extra meal and told them it was their mistake for changing my son's order?

"I know wedding meals are expensive, but I think this was their mistake."

Wedding catering can be expensive, but was it necessary to give a child's meal to a teen? Picture: PA

Reactions on the forum were mostly on the mum's side, with one saying: "The fact that someone planning the reception even thought a teenage boy should get a child's meal is ludicrous and stupid.

"The fact that the bride's parents now want you to pay for it is grossly tacky. Are you close to these people?

"Do you care what they think? If not then respond point blank that they are out of line and no you aren't going to reimburse them for a mistake of their own making."

Another agreed, adding: "Expected to eat a kid's meal = rude... calling later to ask for $ because you choose to change a guest’s meal and you have to pay for it... unbelievable."