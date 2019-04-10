This lavish wedding bolthole is the UK's best kept secret and only 2 hours from London

Huntsham Court is celebrating it's 15-th anniversary this year. Picture: Huntsham Court

The Grade II listed building is nothing short of grandeur and the perfect place for those wanting a romantic wedding or a debaucherous weekend away from prying eyes.

Just two hours from London lies a stunning wedding venue come country retreat that is increasingly becoming the go-to for brides who want the ultimate discretion on their big day.

Tucked away in the rolling countryside of Tiverton, Devon, boasts Huntsham Court a sprawling Victorian estate that houses up to 80 guests across 40 bedrooms.

Accessed only through a private driveway, the Grade II listed building is nothing short of grandeur and the perfect place for those wanting a romantic wedding or a debaucherous weekend away from prying eyes.

Huntsham Court. Picture: Huntsham Court

The interiors are nothing short of impressive, and you are immediately transported back in time. Picture: Huntsham Court

Owners Damian and Chris bought Huntsham Court after failing to find their dream venue for their wedding day, and following a costly renovation, blood sweat and tears; the property now functions as both their home and wedding venue.

With a chapel and a priest just a stone's throw away, a dry bar, and no corkage fee, it's no wonder the venue has already seen 50 percent of it's 2020 availability snapped up already.

The interiors are nothing short of impressive, and upon entering you are immediately transported back in time, with the couple restoring some of the property's original features.

The venue is capable of holding a sit down reception. Picture: Huntsham Court

Majestic halls with lofty ceilings guide you through the estate. Picture: Huntsham Court

One of the many bedrooms even features wallpaper that's stood the test of time from when the estate was originally built 150 years ago.

Majestic halls with lofty ceilings guide you through the property, while tall windows flood each of the bedrooms with natural light, and views that overlook the stunning gardens.

The Great Hall is a place for socialising around the log fire, under the gaze of Victorian portraits and the huge stag head mounted on the wall.

Each room has it's very own unique design . Picture: Huntsham Court

The Drawing Room can be used for afternoon tea or events. Picture: Huntsham Court

Meanwhile, the Drawing Room makes a perfect spot for afternoon tea or a cocktail reception, while the library is also a place to relax with one of the antique books lining its shelves.

Other places to explore include a gentlemen’s club-style bar decorated with taxidermy on the walls adorned in a bottle green, plus a garden with croquet lawn, children’s play area and tennis courts.

The grand dining room seats 40 people around a long table quite comfortably for an intimate dinner - while some of the other spaces are available to use for a larger wedding reception.

The dining room can seat up to 40 people for dinner . Picture: Huntsham Court

All the rooms have high ceilings and lots of natural light. Picture: Huntsham Court

When it comes to the bedrooms there are no short straws to be drawn here, as each bedroom is large in size and has it's own unique characteristic.

The first floor features traditional period rooms with names such as The Duke and Duchess, Beryl’s Boudoir and Lady Susan. Some featuring dark mahogany furniture and four poster beds, supersize king beds or twin beds.

What's more, all rooms - bar two - are ensuite featuring at most a stand alone bath tub in addition to a power shower.

Each room is decadent and tastefully designed with Victorian furnishings. Picture: Huntsham Court

The bathrooms are all ensuite with standalone baths . Picture: Huntsham Court

The Douglas room's twin baths makes it perfect for honeymooner's, while the huge loft room has enough beds to fit your groomsmen or bridesmaids.

Huntsham Court is hired on a self-catering basis, with many guests opting for local caterers The Devon Pantry and Peter Mundy catering to rustle up dishes using locally sourced ingredients.

However, with access to a large kitchen and a pantry, it's easy enough to make you're own homemade dishes like you would at home.

The property has it's very own bar to entertain guests. Picture: Hutnsham Court

As far as activities go, it's whatever your budget can afford with options ranging from floristry lessons from the local Miranda Hackett Flowers and wine tasting from Bray Valley Wines.

Huntsham Court costs from £14,920 for two nights’ exclusive weekend hire​ (on a self-catering basis) with 19 of 34 bedrooms (sleeping 44 plus six infants) available for use. While that might seem steep it actually works out as £105pp per night.

So if you're looking to do things in your own way - and without any noise complaints if you're wedding party is rowdy, then Huntsham Court is a must.