Bride shares a genius Ikea bag hack to help you pee in your wedding gown

Ikea Bag. Picture: Facebook

A post has gone viral on Facebook after a bride tried the genius Ikea bag wedding dress hack.

When nature calls on your big day, it can be very fussy to manoeuvre your wedding gown to sit on the toilet.

However, one bride had Facebook in stitches with her hilarious hack that made trips to the loo more manageable on her wedding day, and all tat's needed is an Ikea bag.

The big sturdy bag might double up as laundry baskets or shopping bags, but now it can be used to help scoop up the layers of fabric on your wedding train too!

Photos show the bride, while on the loo, managing to scoop up the skirt of her dress and put it in the iconic big blue plastic bag, allowing her to use the toilet with ease.

The Ikea bag has the bottom cut out of it so the bride can stand inside it. Picture: Facebook

The bride stands inside the bag in order to scoop up her entire dress. Picture: Facebook

She wrote: “I was really worried about going to the bathroom and not being able to … handle myself.“Someone helping or watching me going to the bathroom on my wedding day?“Not being able to have free hands to use the toilet paper? Or even worse if my period decides to show? NO WAY!

“Some stuff like this bridal bathroom helper exists but are expensive just because it is wedding related.“My bridal bathroom helper hack costs about 0.80 euro and I did it the day before my wedding.“It took only 3 minutes.“What I like best is it’s almost free and allows me to make my life easier on my wedding day.”

The post has since gone viral with many users commenting on how genius the hack is.