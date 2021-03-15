When can you meet up with other households in gardens in England?

When can we meet in gardens again? (stock images). Picture: Getty

When can you visit other people's gardens with the 'rule of six' coming back into force?

Later this month, the 'rule of six' will be reinforced to allow people from different households to meet outside and in private gardens.

Currently, people in England are only allowed to meet one other person in a public outside space for things like walks and picnics on park benches.

However, things are set to change in two weeks to allow people to visit other gardens.

Here's your need-to-know.

When can we meet in gardens?

From March 29 2021, people will be able to host small gatherings in their gardens.

The 'rule of six' will apply - meaning that no more than six people from multiple households will be able to attend.

Unlike in the last lockdown, an unlimited amount of people will be able to meet outside if just two households are attending - with the rules having been adapted so as not to penalise larger families.

The government said: “Two households will be more helpful for families, while the Rule of 6 is likely to help people in different households to reunite outdoors, including those living alone or in shared accommodation."

Social distancing will still apply to these gatherings, meaning you should refrain from having close contact with people from outside your household or support bubble.

We will soon be allowed to visit other people's gardens (stock image). Picture: Getty

Will you be able to go inside someone else's house?

If you are visiting someone's garden in line with the above new rule, you will not be permitted to enter the house - other than to use the toilet or to walk through to enter the garden.

A spokesperson previously told the Mirror: "Yes, people can move through a private household to get to a garden if they need to."

When announcing his roadmap, Boris Johnson stressed that all lockdown-easing would be driven by 'data not dates' and subject to the following four criteria:

The vaccine deployment continuing successfully There is evidence that the vaccine is effective in reducing deaths There isn't a surge in hospitalisation Assessment of risks are not fundamentally changed by new variants of Covid that cause concern



