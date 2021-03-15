Antiques Roadshow guest shocked as aunt's plate valued at £10k

15 March 2021, 10:45

The guest was shocked to find the plate she thought would be worth £400 was actually worth a whopping £15k.

An Antiques Roadshow guest was stunned to learn that her aunt's plate was worth a whopping £15k on last night's show.

Antiques Roadshow contestant gobsmacked to discover true value of 'worthless' brooch

She had originally thought it would be worth £400, but was told by expert Will Farmer that the 1930s plate was from well known ceramicist Clarice Cliff - and the 'best ever' pieces from the designer that he'd seen on the programme.

The contestant, from north London, told Will: "Originally it came from my very glamorous aunt and it’s just come down the family and now it’s with me."

The guest appeared on last night's episode of Antiques Roadshow
The guest appeared on last night's episode of Antiques Roadshow. Picture: BBC

Will told her: "I’m very envious, I wish it was mine.

"I’ve been doing this show for 15 years now and over the time I’ve done pieces of Clarice and I’ve seen some great things, but I will tell you now in 15 years, this is the best piece of Clarice I have ever seen on the show."

Lockdown professor '80% sure' that Brits will be able to enjoy summer

The plate is from ceramicist Clarice Cliff
The plate is from ceramicist Clarice Cliff. Picture: BBC

Will decided to tease the guest by originally telling her it was worth £5,000, to which she replied: "I know I shouldn’t say it but you’re joking?’

He then replied: "Yes, I am joking. It’s worth £10,000."

Will told her it was the 'best ever' piece from the designer he'd seen on the show
Will told her it was the 'best ever' piece from the designer he'd seen on the show. Picture: BBC

The contestant was stunned by the revelation, saying: "Well I said £400 give or take, but £10,000, oh my goodness."

Antiques Roadshow airs Sundays at 7pm on BBC One.

