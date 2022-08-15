Experts warn that Flying Ant Day could happen 'any day' now

Flying Ant Day is said to be on the way following the summer heatwave. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alice Dear

Flying Ant Day marks the time of year when the creatures leave their nests and make life miserable for us.

Experts have warned people across the United Kingdom that Flying Ant Day could happen any day now.

The dreaded time of year when the creatures fill the air usually comes just after a heatwave, and we've definitely been having one (or two) of those recently.

And while the annual occurrence is called Flying Ant Day, sadly for us, this is not usually a one-day thing.

What's even worse is that the specific day it happens can't be predicted either, although we do know it happens sometime in July or August.

Flying Ant Day, when the creatures fill the air, usually comes just after a heatwave. Picture: Alamy

Flying Ant Day is scientifically referred to as nuptial flight, and marks the day or time of year where virgin queens mate with males to start new colonies.

Founder of Gardening Express, Chris Bonnett, said: “Most of us have been enjoying the heatwave but while we’ve been making the most of the sun, a storm has been brewing.

"There is no specific day for Flying Ant Day, it’s usually just around mid to late August and it typically happens after a heatwave."

He continued: “The reason for this being that ants prefer humid weather and they use this time to get on the lookout for a new home and whilst that’s all well and good, it becomes a real nuisance for those of us who enjoy spending time in our gardens and outdoors.

"Ants in the UK aren’t dangerous but they can be extremely irritating."

There are a number of ways to stop flying ants from bothering you in your home:

Clean kitchen surfaces

Seal bins

Keep food out of sight

Mop floors

Deter them with peppermint oil

Read more: