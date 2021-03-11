Which John Lewis stores are closing down?

11 March 2021, 15:18

John Lewis has recorded a £517million annual loss
John Lewis has recorded a £517million annual loss. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Which John Lewis stores across the UK are at risk as the brand record annual loss?

John Lewis have announced that not all of their stores will reopen across the UK when coronavirus lockdown restrictions lift.

This comes after the brand recorded a £517million annual loss which they say has been caused by restructuring and redundancy costs from store closures, a shift to online shopping, and changes to head office operations.

In a statement this week, John Lewis bosses said they "do not expect" to see all 42 stores reopen later in the year.

READ MORE: 'Shop Out To Help Out' vouchers being 'looked at' by Rishi Sunak

Which John Lewis stores are closing?

At the moment, John Lewis have not revealed which of their stores will be closing.

They have also not revealed how many of their 80,000 members of staff will face job losses due to closures.

They have revealed, however, that the decisions will be made following discussions with landlords.

Following a closure of eight stores in July 2020, John Lewis currently have 42 shops left across the UK.

John Lewis are yet to reveal which of their stores will not be reopening
John Lewis are yet to reveal which of their stores will not be reopening. Picture: Getty

The stores which closed last year were:

  • Birmingham
  • Croydon
  • Heathrow
  • Newbury
  • St Pancras
  • Swindon
  • Tamworth
  • Watford

In a statement released this week, John Lewis Partnership chairman Sharon White said: "There is no getting away from the fact that some areas can no longer profitably sustain a John Lewis store.

"Regrettably, we do not expect to reopen all our John Lewis shops at the end of lockdown, which will also have implications for our supply chain."

READ NOW: Boris Johnson announces easing of lockdown and reopening dates of pubs, shops and gyms

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The best dairy-free Easter Eggs to buy for 2021

The best dairy-free Easter Eggs to buy for 2021

The mum shared the incredible hack to TikTok

Mum's genius 'sticker trick' ensures kids will put their shoes on the right foot every time
The woman's story was shared on Instagram (left: stock image)

Woman discovers boyfriend is cheating after spotting suspicious picture while buying a t-shirt online
Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt and matching jumper

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her navy pleated skirt and matching jumper

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Your need-to-know on Saffron Barker's boyfriend

Who is Saffron Barker's boyfriend Tyler Dixon?

Celebrities

The Masked Singer US leaves viewers speechless as Kermit the Frog is revealed as Snail

The Masked Singer US leaves viewers speechless as Kermit the Frog is revealed as Snail

TV & Movies

Sara Waisglass plays Maxine Baker in Ginny and Georgia

Who plays Max in Ginny and Georgia?

TV & Movies

The Chase viewers rage at Bradley Walsh for 'robbing' contestants with 'unfair' decision over answer

The Chase viewers rage at Bradley Walsh for 'robbing' contestants with 'unfair' decision over answer

The Chase

Who plays Abby in Ginny and Georgia?

Who plays Abby in Ginny and Georgia?

TV & Movies

What time is Regé-Jean Page's bedtime story?

When is Regé-Jean Page's CBeebies bedtime story and what time is it on?

TV & Movies