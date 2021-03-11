Which John Lewis stores are closing down?

John Lewis has recorded a £517million annual loss. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Which John Lewis stores across the UK are at risk as the brand record annual loss?

John Lewis have announced that not all of their stores will reopen across the UK when coronavirus lockdown restrictions lift.

This comes after the brand recorded a £517million annual loss which they say has been caused by restructuring and redundancy costs from store closures, a shift to online shopping, and changes to head office operations.

In a statement this week, John Lewis bosses said they "do not expect" to see all 42 stores reopen later in the year.

Which John Lewis stores are closing?

At the moment, John Lewis have not revealed which of their stores will be closing.

They have also not revealed how many of their 80,000 members of staff will face job losses due to closures.

They have revealed, however, that the decisions will be made following discussions with landlords.

Following a closure of eight stores in July 2020, John Lewis currently have 42 shops left across the UK.

John Lewis are yet to reveal which of their stores will not be reopening. Picture: Getty

The stores which closed last year were:

Birmingham

Croydon

Heathrow

Newbury

St Pancras

Swindon

Tamworth

Watford

In a statement released this week, John Lewis Partnership chairman Sharon White said: "There is no getting away from the fact that some areas can no longer profitably sustain a John Lewis store.

"Regrettably, we do not expect to reopen all our John Lewis shops at the end of lockdown, which will also have implications for our supply chain."

