Woman crashes her car after seeing spider inside her vehicle

One woman crashed her car due to her fear of spiders. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Police have warned drivers to face their fears to stop accidents while driving.

The unidentified woman crashed her car in New York this week, injuring her leg.

The crash is said to have been caused when the woman saw a spider in the driving area, an insect she has a fear of.

The Town Of Cairo New York Police Department have now issued a warning to drivers to face their fears of the insects to stop accidents like this occurring again.

On their Facebook page, they wrote: “After investigating today's crash on Silver Spur Road we feel it necessary to bring up a contributing factor that is not covered too often.

The unidentified woman hurt her leg in the crash. Picture: Getty

“It is believed that the operator of the vehicle noticed a SPIDER in the drivers area with her as she was driving.”

They continued: “The operator panicked and crashed suffering a leg injury from the crash. We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place. Lives depend on it.”

People with same fears have shared their understanding for the woman, with one writing: “I totally understand her panic.”

Others have shared their own experiences of being faced with unexpected insects while driving.

One person shared: “I was stung by a wasp in my lower back while driving, I pulled over so fast and I never leave the windows in my truck open ever!”