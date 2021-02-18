Woman leaves people stunned with 'exhausting' daily cleaning schedule

A woman has shared a cleaning schedule she follows at home. Picture: Getty Images/Etsy

By Naomi Bartram

A daily cleaning schedule has gone viral after people called it 'something out of the 50s'.

A woman has shocked social media users after she shared a photo of a weekly cleaning schedule that she bought online.

The rota from Etsy - which costs just £4.52 - reveals a list of chores to do each day in order to keep your house clean and tidy.

On Monday, the homeowner is tasked with tackling the bedroom including washing and changing the sheets.

Apparently, it’s also a good day to vacuum, dust and do a quick ten minute declutter.

Moving on to bathroom day, and the schedule advises you clean the shower, toilet, sink and mirror before restocking toiletries and washing the towels.

Etsy is selling a clean home schedule. Picture: Etsy

On Wednesdays, it’s time to take on the kitchen which involved cleaning out the fridge, sweeping the floors and taking out the rubbish.

Heading into Thursday, attention turns to the living room, including dusting and ;polishing all the furniture and a quick clean of the TV.

According to the schedule, it’s also time to Febreeze everything, vacuum and de-clutter and then wash your darks.

As the weekend approaches, Friday is the day to tackle those specialist areas such as windows, appliances and skirting boards.

There’s no rest on Saturdays as the rota suggests cleaning your car and doing some gardening, not forgetting that all important laundry.

Finally, Sunday does give some rest time before the schedule starts all over again on Monday.

After a woman shared the schedule to Facebook group Clean, Declutter, Organise Your Home UK, fellow cleaning fanatics were quick to respond.

“Wow! I couldn’t fit that around my full time job,” wrote one person, while another said: “This is a great list but I could never achieve this ”.

A third wrote: “Is this from the 50's? No way is that going to happen in my house. I am worn out just looking at it ”

While a fourth added: “None of that's on my list enjoy life to much and my home is clean!”

But one user hit back: “This works for me. I do one job per day. Not quite as involved as this list though!! Xx”.

