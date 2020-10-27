Is Woolworths coming back to the UK?

27 October 2020, 12:25 | Updated: 27 October 2020, 12:50

What is the deal with Woolworths, and is it reopening?
What is the deal with Woolworths, and is it reopening? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Is Woolworths returning to the UK high street or are we all being pranked?

Woolworths has become the subject of conversation today after an unverified Twitter account named 'Woolworths UK' claimed the chain was returning.

Woolworths went into administration in 2008, with all 800 of their UK stores closing a year later.

The Twitter page has claimed Woolworths will be trialling three new stores in 2021, but is it true?

We've put our detective hats on, and this is what we know so far:

People have been left confused a it is reported Woolworths may be reopening
People have been left confused a it is reported Woolworths may be reopening. Picture: Getty

Is Woolworths coming back to the UK?

At the moment, nothing has been confirmed, however, we can start by looking as the facts so far.

The speculation started on Tuesday morning when an unverified Twitter page called 'Woolworths UK' tweeted: "Here to save 2020! Woolworths is coming back to your high street, as a physical store!

"A couple of legal things to get sorted, but we’re full steam ahead at Woolworths HQ.

"We want to get this right, so we need your help. What do you want at your UK #YourWoolworths?

They later added: "Our return will be via. 3 trial stores, that are being planned to open late 2021. Can’t wait to be back!"

However, due to the Twitter page being unverified and littered with spelling mistakes, some people believe it is a hoax.

The Twitter page has only been active since yesterday, and was created in October 2020.

The announcement appears to be a hoax
The announcement appears to be a hoax. Picture: Getty

Now, Very Group – which owns the Woolworths name – has told the MailOnline they have not heard of "any plans to open stores".

So, if the whole thing has just been a hoax, who is behind it, and what was the point of getting us excited about nothing?

The mystery continues for now...

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The dad took to Reddit to share his story (stock images)

Dad-to-be divides opinion after refusing to name baby after wife's late mother
It's still possible to have a brilliant Halloween and stay within coronavirus guidelines

How to celebrate Halloween at home: Movie marathons, cocktail boxes and spooky food
The bride took to Mumsnet to ask for advice (stock images)

Bride divides opinion after admitting she's considering uninviting sister-in-law from wedding
This sleep calculator will tell you when to go to sleep

Sleep calculator reveals the exact time you need to go to bed to not feel tired
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black dress and embroidered collar

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby shares COVID-friendly trick or treating alternative for families

Holly Willoughby shares COVID-friendly trick or treating alternative for families

Celebrities

How to do the This Morning Halloween trail

This Morning pumpkin trail: How to print your Halloween templates

This Morning

Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey have welcomed their second baby

Tom Parker and wife 'welcome second baby' following brain tumour diagnosis

Celebrities

The Bake Off theme for this week has been revealed

What are the Great British Bake Off themes?

Great British Bake Off

Dr Hilary has a warning about coronavirus antibodies

Dr Hilary warns coronavirus immunity 'might only last months'

TV & Movies