Is Woolworths coming back to the UK?

What is the deal with Woolworths, and is it reopening?

By Alice Dear

Is Woolworths returning to the UK high street or are we all being pranked?

Woolworths has become the subject of conversation today after an unverified Twitter account named 'Woolworths UK' claimed the chain was returning.

Woolworths went into administration in 2008, with all 800 of their UK stores closing a year later.

The Twitter page has claimed Woolworths will be trialling three new stores in 2021, but is it true?

We've put our detective hats on, and this is what we know so far:

People have been left confused a it is reported Woolworths may be reopening. Picture: Getty

At the moment, nothing has been confirmed, however, we can start by looking as the facts so far.

The speculation started on Tuesday morning when an unverified Twitter page called 'Woolworths UK' tweeted: "Here to save 2020! Woolworths is coming back to your high street, as a physical store!

"A couple of legal things to get sorted, but we’re full steam ahead at Woolworths HQ.

"We want to get this right, so we need your help. What do you want at your UK #YourWoolworths?

Our return will be via. 3 trial stores, that are being planned to open late 2021. Can’t wait to be back! ❤️ https://t.co/HPT9g3saLj — Woolworths UK (@UKWoolworths) October 27, 2020

They later added: "Our return will be via. 3 trial stores, that are being planned to open late 2021. Can’t wait to be back!"

However, due to the Twitter page being unverified and littered with spelling mistakes, some people believe it is a hoax.

The Twitter page has only been active since yesterday, and was created in October 2020.

The announcement appears to be a hoax. Picture: Getty

Now, Very Group – which owns the Woolworths name – has told the MailOnline they have not heard of "any plans to open stores".

So, if the whole thing has just been a hoax, who is behind it, and what was the point of getting us excited about nothing?

The mystery continues for now...