These are the worst places in the UK to take your driving test

24 January 2020, 14:51

New data provided by car company Peter Vardy has revealed the areas that have the lowest pass rate in the UK
New data provided by car company Peter Vardy has revealed the areas that have the lowest pass rate in the UK.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Passing rates are much lower in these areas, so be aware!

Everyone who has ever taken a driving test knows how stressful and nerve-racking it can be.

You may be the best driver in the world, but as soon as you get into that car with the instructor, all general knowledge goes out the window.

Which is why you can't risk putting your chances at more risk by taking your test in one of the worst places in the UK to take a driving test.

It's said that these areas are harder to take your test in because of their busy and complicated city roads
It's said that these areas are harder to take your test in because of their busy and complicated city roads

New data provided by car company Peter Vardy has revealed the areas that have the lowest pass rate in the UK, which include London, Manchester, Liverpool or Birmingham.

According to the data, people who take their driving test at Erith Test Centre in London have just a 30.5 per cent chance of passing their test.

Sutton Coldfield, Rochdale, Speke, South Yardley and Wanstead also look to be difficult, with less than 35 per cent of people passing.

Erith Test Centre in London have just a 30.5 per cent chance of passing their test
Erith Test Centre in London have just a 30.5 per cent chance of passing their test.

It's said that these areas are harder to take your test in because of their busy and complicated city roads.

People taking tests in more rural areas have a better change according to the data collected, for example, Yeovil in Somerset has a pass rate of 64.29 per cent.

Ipswich, Dundee, Ashfield and Durham's test centres are also up there, with over half of people passing at their branches.

