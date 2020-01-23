The little-known Amazon outlet page where shoppers can get up to 79% discounts

23 January 2020, 10:23 | Updated: 23 January 2020, 10:27

Amazon shoppers can get huge discounts
Amazon shoppers can get huge discounts. Picture: Getty Images

Bargain hunters can find huge discounts on everything from technology to fashion.

Calling all internet shoppers, you can now bag some huge discounts on thousands of Amazon products.

The online giant actually has a section of its website where it sells clearance items across all ranges.

If Christmas has well and truly cleared you out, the separate section of the website - called Amazon Outlet - offers reductions of up to 79% on everything from technology to fashion to homeware.

Just the same as the main site, a delivery charge of around £2.99 will still apply on outlet items, but if you have Amazon Prime, you can get your items sent for free.

Amazon Outlet sells items for up to 79% off
Amazon Outlet sells items for up to 79% off. Picture: PA Images

Elsewhere on the outlet, there are discount sections labelled "10% off or more", "25% off or more" and "50% off or more", to help shoppers find the best offers on DIY, jewellery and beauty products.

Check out some of the best discounts right now on Amazon Outlet.

Michael Kors Analogue Quartz MK3927

Michael Kors watch
Michael Kors watch. Picture: Amazon

Was: £239. Now: £81.22. Save: £157.78 (66%)

Okachi Gliya rechargeable facial cleansing brush

Facial cleansing brush
Facial cleansing brush. Picture: Amazon

Was: £99. Now: £37.75. Save: £78.05 (67%)

MagicLux Tech USB 300 LED Curtain Light

Curtain lights
Curtain lights. Picture: Amazon

Was: £19.99. Now: £9.54. Save: £10.45 (52%)

Hoover H-Free Pets 3in1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Cordless hoover
Cordless hoover. Picture: Amazon

Was: £149.99. Now: £98.99. Save: £51(34%)

Dragon Touch underwater camera

Underwater camera
Underwater camera. Picture: Amazon

Was: £69.99. Now: £36.99. Save: £33 (47%)

Kids Piano Keyboard

Kids keyboard
Kids keyboard. Picture: Amazon

Was: £33.99. Now: £17.18. Save: £16.18 (48%)

Imou security camera

Security camera
Security camera. Picture: Amazon

Was: £49.99. Now: £25.25. Save: £24.74 (49%)

