UK weather: Snow to batter Britain this weekend as temperatures plunge and gale-force winds sweep in

Snow is expected to hit the UK this weekend as temperatures drop to just 1C.

Christmas might be a distant memory, but there’s expected to be a touch of festive magic over the weekend as snow is forecast across the UK.

Scotland and Northern Ireland could be hit by the white stuff on Sunday, while it is predicted to reach the north of the UK by Monday morning.

Unfortunately, along with the snow comes very chilly temperatures as it will be as low as 1C on Sunday night as cold winds make the evening feel even more bitter.

Forecaster at the Met Office Bonnie Diamond, told Mirror Online: "Over the week and by next week we will be returning to unsettled weather.

Snow could cause havoc in the north. Picture: PA Images

"The first signs of snow are on Sunday for northern parts of the country.

"A low pressure system across the UK on Monday is bringing wet and windy weather.

"As rain tied up with that system moves into the colder parts of the north-east it could fall as snow across higher ground."

As for the rest of the country, downpours and thunderstorms will hit this weekend, before “storm-force” winds take over.

While a large band of heavy rain will cause sleet and snow to parts of northern England, the severe conditions will also bring gales up to 70mph from Monday.

In the run up to the weekend, things are expected to stay fairly settled with dry and cloudy conditions nationwide.

The Met Office then predicts things will be "unsettled" next week, with some heavy rain in the west of the country and colder and brighter interludes elsewhere. There could even be more snow across the northern hills.

This comes after a cold snap saw the UK drop to -7C which was lower countries such as Iceland and Russia.