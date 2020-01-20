UK weather: Health warning issued as temperatures plummet to -7C ahead of icy blizzard

There's a danger to 'vulnerable people'. Picture: Getty Images/Met Office

Scarves and hats at the ready, as temperatures in the UK will plunge to sub zero this week.

The Met Office has warned Brits to brace themselves for the ‘coldest nights of winter’ so far, as a freezing fog moves in.

Despite Monday morning staying bright in the south, there are also some reports of blizzards due to hit later in the week.

Overnight, temperatures dropped as low as to -6.8C in north Yorkshire, with things expected to get even colder tonight, falling to -6C or -7C.

With temperatures plummeting, Public Health England has even issued a mid-range cold weather alert until 6pm on Tuesday, urging people to look out for ‘vulnerable’ neighbours who are most at risk such as the elderly.

The weather could bring hazardous conditions. Picture: Getty Images

The Met Office previously issued an overnight yellow weather warning for the midlands, including Worcester, Birmingham and Stoke-on-Trent.

They said: “This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services.

“Please refer to the national Cold Weather Plan and your Trust’s emergency plan for appropriate preventive action.”

Despite sunshine in the south, northern regions of the country could see some snow, with the forecast for the coming days stating: "Snow will be most likely over northern hills, but it could fall to lower levels at times, mainly in the north, during colder interludes."

This could bring with it "hazardous conditions" thanks to incoming Atlantic winds which will sweep across the country overnight, causing "widespread frost".

Luckily, things shouldn't stay too cold for long, as the Met Office’s long-range forecast for the last weekend of the month states: “During colder, showery interludes, any snow will most likely be over higher ground in the north, but it could fall to lower levels at times.

“Temperatures will remain close to or above average through the period, though will likely fluctuate as frontal systems pass through, especially in the north.”