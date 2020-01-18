Poundland’s new storage range is perfect for people on a decluttering mission in 2020

The discount chain has just launched a brand new 30-piece collection. Picture: Poundland

The new homeware collection features 30 stylish storage buys, perfect for re-organising your life – and prices start at just £1.

Poundland has launched a brand new range of storage buys, perfect for decluttering your home this coming year.

As part of its 'Big Clean 2020' campaign, the discount store has unveiled a 30-piece homeware collection that will help you organise your life on a budget.

Read more: Mum transforms oven door in minutes using 'miracle £1 paste'

This white peg board is perfect for storing stationery – and is just £2. Picture: Poundland

Inspired by cleaning sensations Marie Kondo and Mrs Hinch, there are tons of bargain pieces for every room in the house, from the kitchen to the bathroom and even up the loft.

From stylish desk tidies and arty peg boards that hold stationery, to storage boxes great for trinkets and jewellery, the must-have items will help you streamline all your stuff.

Read more: Pet owners warned that Mrs Hinch's favourite product Zoflora could poison their dogs

These pastel-coloured boxes are just £5 for two. Picture: Poundland

Also among the cool collection of homeware items you'll find Scandi-style plant pots, space-saving spice racks, kitchen turntables, cupboard organisers, in-wardrobe fabric shelves, shoe holsters and even storage options for old Christmas decorations, including wreathes and baubles.

Ranging from just £1 to £5, the value buys are reminiscent of popular pieces already out there on the high-street – but at the fraction of the price – so tidying up has never been easier and cheaper.

Read more: Mum shares genius hack to keep bins smelling fresh using Zoflora and sanitary towel

Store your tasty herbs in these bargain £1 plant pots. Picture: Poundland

A spokesperson for Poundland explained the reason why the store has launched a brand new, purse-friendly range for 2020.

They said: "Decluttering is on everyone’s to do list for January and our new storage range will allow shoppers to make positive changes to their homes - without the Marie Kondo price tag.”

Read more: You can now buy Parma Violets and Love Hearts scented home fragrances - and they're a bargain

But when it comes to buying cute bits and bobs at the famous chain, shoppers will have to get off their sofas to snap up a bargain as the new range is only available to purchase in-store.

Don't fret though as you can find your local Poundland with the help of their store finder here.