Pet owners warned that Mrs Hinch's favourite product Zoflora could poison their dogs

The poor pup was ill from Zoflora. Picture: Facebook (Donna Brydon)

By Mared Parry

The popular scented disinfectant is a hit with homeowners everywhere but it could be harmful to pets.

Everyone's heard of the all-purpose disinfectant, Zoflora. It comes in every scent under the sun and is a hit favourite with the UK's biggest cleanfluencer, Mrs Hinch.

It smells amazing and it does a million and one tasks, and not only that - it's an absolute bargain too, available for around a quid usually.

Zoflora comes in a range of scents. Picture: Zoflora

However, not everyone's had great experiences with the cleaning product, as one dog owner has issued a warning to other pet owners over the disinfectant.

Donna Brydon shared on social media the tale of how her beloved dog ended up ill after she was poisoned from the Zoflora.

She wrote: "‘I thought my poor furbaby was on her way out.

"She was so sleepy and her eye swelled up. Straight to the vet and this was the answer."

It turns out that the reason for the pup's illness was that Donna has just visited her friend's house, and that friend had just washed her floor with the non-pet friendly Zoflora, which can be poisonous to some dogs.

She added: "Thankfully the medication the vet gave her has made her feel so much better. Love her wee face so much."

The post has amassed over 18,000 likes and over 6,000 comments, with many shocked the popular cleaner had such an effect on the pet.

The reason it was harmful to Donna's dog is because of the active ingredient, benzalkonium chloride, which is also in many cleaning products.

The pet safe range is called Fresh Home. Picture: Zoflora

Many haven't realised that Zoflora, much like any other strong cleaning product, can be harmful to pets if used without care, but thankfully all is not lost.

Zoflora actually have their own pet safe range called Fresh Home, so if you're a bit of an addict to the scented stuff but don't want to harm your pets, you can pick up that!

One way you can ensure you're staying safe when cleaning floors with Zoflora is making sure the substance is diluted as directed, and then rinsed off.

Signs to watch for if you think your pet may have ingested benzalkonium chloride include drooling, burns in the mouth, pawing at the mouth, loss of appetite, lethargy.

If you do think your pet has been poisoned then you should contact your vet immediately.