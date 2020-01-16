You can now buy Parma Violets and Love Hearts scented home fragrances - and they're a bargain

16 January 2020, 10:08

Your house could be smelling like your favourite childhood sweet
Your house could be smelling like your favourite childhood sweet. Picture: Poundland
Emma Gritt

Emma Gritt

If you're already in spring cleaning mode, you'll love Poundland's new range of retro sweets-inspired candles and diffusers.

Poundland has unveiled a new range of air fresheners and candles that smell just like Swizzels sweets.

If the start of the new year has triggered a urge to have a huge clear out and general tidy, then you might have already stocked up on all the Zoflora, Minky cloths and rubber gloves you need to start the decade on a very clean slate.

For cleaning guru Mrs. Hinch, lighting a scented candle is the final task on any cleaning to-do list, and allows you to sit back, take a few deep breaths and appreciate all your hard work.

Read more: Mum transforms oven door in minutes using 'miracle £1 paste'

These would also make a cute Valentine's present for a pal
These would also make a cute Valentine's present for a pal. Picture: Poundland

But now you can get your whole house smelling like a sweetshop - for penny sweet prices.

British confectionary brand Swizzels had already delighted fans with a collection of bath and shower gels, and now your house can also come up smelling of sugary childhood treats.

Read more: Mum shares genius hack to keep bins smelling fresh with a sanitary towel and Zoflora

These Drumstick flavoured scents will bring a smile to your face
These Drumstick flavoured scents will bring a smile to your face. Picture: Poundland
One of the available scents is Parma Violet
One of the available scents is Parma Violet. Picture: Poundland

Classic playground favourites Parma Violets, Love Hearts and Drumsticks have been reimagined as delicious home fragrances.

Each of the three scents is available as a room spray, gel beads, reed diffuser, mini gel air fresheners and candle.

Best of all, everything is just £1 each, and available from Poundland now.

Swizzels, who also make Refreshers and Fizzers, have been making sweets at their Derbyshire factory since 1928.

