You can now buy Parma Violets and Love Hearts scented home fragrances - and they're a bargain
16 January 2020, 10:08
If you're already in spring cleaning mode, you'll love Poundland's new range of retro sweets-inspired candles and diffusers.
Poundland has unveiled a new range of air fresheners and candles that smell just like Swizzels sweets.
If the start of the new year has triggered a urge to have a huge clear out and general tidy, then you might have already stocked up on all the Zoflora, Minky cloths and rubber gloves you need to start the decade on a very clean slate.
For cleaning guru Mrs. Hinch, lighting a scented candle is the final task on any cleaning to-do list, and allows you to sit back, take a few deep breaths and appreciate all your hard work.
But now you can get your whole house smelling like a sweetshop - for penny sweet prices.
British confectionary brand Swizzels had already delighted fans with a collection of bath and shower gels, and now your house can also come up smelling of sugary childhood treats.
Classic playground favourites Parma Violets, Love Hearts and Drumsticks have been reimagined as delicious home fragrances.
Each of the three scents is available as a room spray, gel beads, reed diffuser, mini gel air fresheners and candle.
Best of all, everything is just £1 each, and available from Poundland now.
Swizzels, who also make Refreshers and Fizzers, have been making sweets at their Derbyshire factory since 1928.