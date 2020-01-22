Mum praises Matalan's bargain £6 anti-snore pillow, stating it 'saved her marriage'
22 January 2020, 15:04
If you head to Matalan and grab the anti-store pillow it could make the world of a difference.
A mum has claimed an amazing bargain pillow from high street favourite Matalan has transformed how she sleeps next to her loud, snoring husband.
The £6 anti-snore pillow from Matalan was apparently "the best £6 I ever spent" and she's shared the brilliant find on social media so other annoyed partners can enjoy a good night's sleep.
READ MORE: This £10 plant from Morrisons will stop you from snoring - it's even been backed by NASA
The woman, who remind anonymous shared the steal in the Facebook group, Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, and called it her secret to a "happy wife happy life".
Writing to all of the other group members, she wrote about her purchase:"This is a bargain, if you are ready to suffocate your partner in the night. £6 from Matalan!!!
"I bought it, not expecting it to actually work, and I can't believe it does!
"Best 6 quid I've ever spent!"
Slumberdown Anti Snore Pillow, £6 from Matalan - see here
She then joked: "And my husband is still alive."
Tonnes of the group's members commented, with one saying: "I'm getting this before I kill my other half."
And another inspired user joked: " I'll get hubby one for Valentine's day lol."
Others have reacted well to the pillow, tagging their other halves and joking they NEED to buy one of the pillows.
One joked: "I'm reading this laying next to your fat snoring head."Kicking you is not working so buying one of these tomorrow!"