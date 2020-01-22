Mum praises Matalan's bargain £6 anti-snore pillow, stating it 'saved her marriage'

For only £6 you can grab your own anti snore pillow. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

If you head to Matalan and grab the anti-store pillow it could make the world of a difference.

A mum has claimed an amazing bargain pillow from high street favourite Matalan has transformed how she sleeps next to her loud, snoring husband.

The £6 anti-snore pillow from Matalan was apparently "the best £6 I ever spent" and she's shared the brilliant find on social media so other annoyed partners can enjoy a good night's sleep.

This anti-snore pillow won't set you back much - it's worth a try! Picture: Matalan

The woman, who remind anonymous shared the steal in the Facebook group, Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, and called it her secret to a "happy wife happy life".

Writing to all of the other group members, she wrote about her purchase:"This is a bargain, if you are ready to suffocate your partner in the night. £6 from Matalan!!!

"I bought it, not expecting it to actually work, and I can't believe it does!

"Best 6 quid I've ever spent!"

Slumberdown Anti Snore Pillow, £6 from Matalan - see here

She posted in the group to over a million followers. Picture: Matalan

She then joked: "And my husband is still alive."

Tonnes of the group's members commented, with one saying: "I'm getting this before I kill my other half."

And another inspired user joked: " I'll get hubby one for Valentine's day lol."

If your partner snores flat out then you might want to get them one of these. Picture: Getty

Others have reacted well to the pillow, tagging their other halves and joking they NEED to buy one of the pillows.

One joked: "I'm reading this laying next to your fat snoring head."Kicking you is not working so buying one of these tomorrow!"