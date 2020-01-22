Mum praises Matalan's bargain £6 anti-snore pillow, stating it 'saved her marriage'

22 January 2020, 15:04

For only £6 you can grab your own anti snore pillow
For only £6 you can grab your own anti snore pillow. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

If you head to Matalan and grab the anti-store pillow it could make the world of a difference.

A mum has claimed an amazing bargain pillow from high street favourite Matalan has transformed how she sleeps next to her loud, snoring husband.

The £6 anti-snore pillow from Matalan was apparently "the best £6 I ever spent" and she's shared the brilliant find on social media so other annoyed partners can enjoy a good night's sleep.

This anti-snore pillow won't set you back much - it's worth a try!
This anti-snore pillow won't set you back much - it's worth a try! Picture: Matalan

The woman, who remind anonymous shared the steal in the Facebook group, Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, and called it her secret to a "happy wife happy life".

Writing to all of the other group members, she wrote about her purchase:"This is a bargain, if you are ready to suffocate your partner in the night. £6 from Matalan!!!

"I bought it, not expecting it to actually work, and I can't believe it does!

"Best 6 quid I've ever spent!"

Slumberdown Anti Snore Pillow, £6 from Matalan - see here

She posted in the group to over a million followers
She posted in the group to over a million followers. Picture: Matalan

She then joked: "And my husband is still alive."

Tonnes of the group's members commented, with one saying: "I'm getting this before I kill my other half."

And another inspired user joked: " I'll get hubby one for Valentine's day lol."

If your partner snores flat out then you might want to get them one of these
If your partner snores flat out then you might want to get them one of these. Picture: Getty

Others have reacted well to the pillow, tagging their other halves and joking they NEED to buy one of the pillows.

One joked: "I'm reading this laying next to your fat snoring head."Kicking you is not working so buying one of these tomorrow!"

