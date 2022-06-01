Worst time to travel this Platinum Jubilee weekend revealed

1 June 2022, 08:56 | Updated: 1 June 2022, 15:41

The exact time not to travel this weekend has been revealed
The exact time not to travel this weekend has been revealed. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The exact time not to travel this Bank Holiday weekend has been revealed by experts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Platinum Jubilee is finally here, which means plenty of us are probably heading away for the long weekend.

But the RAC has now revealed the busiest day to hit the roads over the next few days is Friday June 3.

According to the car service company, 3.6 million people will be heading out by car, with the worst time to travel between 7am and 2pm.

Among the worst affected routes include the M25 around London, the M5 near Bristol, the A303 in Wiltshire and the A720 near Edinburgh.

Experts are warning people when not to travel this weekend
Experts are warning people when not to travel this weekend. Picture: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the second-worst day to travel is tomorrow (Thursday June 2), when 3.3 million drivers will head out in their cars, with the busiest time between 9am and 2pm.

The M5 and M25 are thought to see the most traffic right at the start of the Bank Holiday.

If you want to head out at the quietest time, Sunday June 5 will have the least people on the roads, with 2.3 million drivers expected.

RAC traffic spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Drivers clearly see a double bank holiday this close to the summer as a gift with so millions eager to make the most of it – although many appear keen to keep their car journeys short, perhaps mixing a daytrip or two with a Jubilee celebration at home.

Experts are warning of traffic jams this weekend
Experts are warning of traffic jams this weekend. Picture: Getty Images

"The fact the bank holidays coincide with the end of half-term in many places has the potential to put some extra pressure on the road network, so planning a journey carefully is important to beat the worst of any queues.”

This comes after Gatwick, Heathrow and Manchester airports have faced chaos over the past few weeks.

And travel expert Simon Calder has predicted that those travelling over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend will face similar problems.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain presenters Richard Madeley and Charlotte Hawkins, Simon said: "I'm afraid that I don't think that the coming weekend is going to be much better than the last weekend.

“They do not have enough staff at the airport and indeed on the airlines to run the services that people have quite understandably booked because they wanted their holiday."

