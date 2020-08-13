A-Level results 2020: Can you appeal your grades?

A-Level results were released on Thursday 13 August. Picture: Getty/PA

A-Level results appeal process: how to appeal your result if you aren't happy with your grade.

Today (Thursday 13 August), thousands of students received their A-Level results.

However, as exams were cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, results are this year based on predicted grades from teachers that have been moderated by a computer algorithm that takes into account past performance of their school or college.

There have been concerns that these grades could be unfair to some pupils, and not take into account the individual.

Here's your need-to-know on the appeals process.

It is not yet known how schools will be able to appeal grades. Picture: PA

How do you appeal A-Level results?

Pupils will not be able to appeal their individual results themselves, and it will be up to their school to do so.

Students who did not achieve their desired results can retake their exams in the Autumn or their school can appeal on their behalf.

Education Gavin Williamson recently announced that schools will be able to appeal if their mock grades are higher.

However, it has not yet been revealed how schools will be able to carry out the appeal process.

Ofqual have said that they are hoping to release the plan later this week, stating: "We are working urgently to operationalise this as fairly as possible and to determine what standards of evidence will be required for the appeal.”

A-Level results were released today. Picture: PA

A spokesperson for JCQ, which represents exam boards, said: "There is a comprehensive set of appeal options in place and we are urgently reviewing the government’s announcement about mock exams being considered as part of the arrangements. There are important details that need to be considered over coming days, and we are working on those with Ofqual and the Department for Education at pace."

English universities have been told to hold places for those students who are appealing their exam results.

What happened with exam results in Scotland?

Earlier this week, Scotland announced that results that had been downgraded would be reversed after outcry from the public.

You can contact The National Careers Service, which is running an exams helpline, on 0800 100 900.