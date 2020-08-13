A-Level results 2020: Can you appeal your grades?

13 August 2020, 12:14

A-Level results were released on Thursday 13 August
A-Level results were released on Thursday 13 August. Picture: Getty/PA

A-Level results appeal process: how to appeal your result if you aren't happy with your grade.

Today (Thursday 13 August), thousands of students received their A-Level results.

However, as exams were cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, results are this year based on predicted grades from teachers that have been moderated by a computer algorithm that takes into account past performance of their school or college.

Read more: Coronation Street viewers accuse characters of 'ignoring coronavirus rules' in Dev's shop

There have been concerns that these grades could be unfair to some pupils, and not take into account the individual.

Here's your need-to-know on the appeals process.

It is not yet known how schools will be able to appeal grades
It is not yet known how schools will be able to appeal grades. Picture: PA

How do you appeal A-Level results?

Pupils will not be able to appeal their individual results themselves, and it will be up to their school to do so.

Students who did not achieve their desired results can retake their exams in the Autumn or their school can appeal on their behalf.

Education Gavin Williamson recently announced that schools will be able to appeal if their mock grades are higher.

However, it has not yet been revealed how schools will be able to carry out the appeal process.

Ofqual have said that they are hoping to release the plan later this week, stating: "We are working urgently to operationalise this as fairly as possible and to determine what standards of evidence will be required for the appeal.”

Read more: Thunderstorm tracker live: When and where is the rain and thunderstorms today?

A-Level results were released today
A-Level results were released today. Picture: PA

A spokesperson for JCQ, which represents exam boards, said: "There is a comprehensive set of appeal options in place and we are urgently reviewing the government’s announcement about mock exams being considered as part of the arrangements. There are important details that need to be considered over coming days, and we are working on those with Ofqual and the Department for Education at pace."

English universities have been told to hold places for those students who are appealing their exam results.

What happened with exam results in Scotland?

Earlier this week, Scotland announced that results that had been downgraded would be reversed after outcry from the public.

Read more about that here.

You can contact The National Careers Service, which is running an exams helpline, on 0800 100 900.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: Year-high spike in online job adverts signals upturn in demand

UK & World

Stonehaven crash: Train's driver Brett McCullough and conductor Donald Dinnie died in Aberdeenshire derailment

UK & World

Cash vs Welborn: Shannon Courtenay's opponent Rachel Ball insists 'this could be life-changing'

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

This huge mansion in North London boasts 117,000 square feet of floorspace

UK's 'second most expensive home' up for sale for £185million

Lifestyle

Dan Osborne posed for an adorable family video

Dan Osborne shows off new teeth on adorable family outing with Jacqueline Jossa

Celebrities

These are the most popular first wedding dance songs

The most popular first dance wedding songs in the world revealed

Lifestyle

The new dating app, Tabby, has been created for cat lovers

There is a new dating site created specifically for cat lovers

Lifestyle

Gary Windass has become a Coronation Street villain over recent months

Who has Gary Windass killed in Coronation Street?

TV & Movies

There are signs to look out for that your child is a genius

Signs of a gifted child parents might not know about - including asking questions and being talkative

Lifestyle