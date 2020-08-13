Thunderstorm tracker live: When and where is the rain and thunderstorms today?

13 August 2020, 10:38

You can track when and where thunderstorms will be hitting your local area
You can track when and where thunderstorms will be hitting your local area. Picture: Getty/Met Office
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Thunderstorm tracking apps will help you determine when your local area will be hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The Met Office has issued a five day yellow weather warning for most of the UK as thunderstorms are expected to sweep across Britain.

This means there is a chance of flooding in some areas, and a disruption to travel could be a possibility.

Meteorologists have warned that the storms will be sporadic and unpredictable, so it will be difficult to know exactly when or if you will be hit by them.

However, there are a number of tracking apps and websites that will help you follow the storms across the UK.

READ MORE: UK issued storm warning for next five days as two months of rain could fall in just four hours

Thunderstorms will be making their way across the UK for the next five days
Thunderstorms will be making their way across the UK for the next five days. Picture: Getty

How can I track the thunderstorms in the UK?

There are several websites and apps that will help you track the thunderstorms over the coming days.

First, there is Metcheck, which will show you see the difference between triggering storms, growing storms, mature storms and decaying storms.

Radar Live can also be helpful, and will show you where the storms have been passing in the past hour, six hours or 12 hours.

Lightening Maps can also help you see where is being hit by the storms, minute by minute.

Of course, you can also use the Met Office weather forecaster on your local area.

READ NOW: UK issued weather warning over thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail this week following heatwave

