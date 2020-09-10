Animated graphic shows where coronavirus cases are rising in England

10 September 2020, 12:51

The graphic shows how the rate of infection has changed across England since the start of the pandemic.

A new government graphic shows the areas that have seen a rise in Covid-19 infections in England, following a recent spike in cases.

The animation - which was released by the government - highlights local authorities by colour, corresponding to the number of infections they have in the area.

Read more: Boris Johnson confirms tough new restrictions to avoid second lockdown in England

Chris Whitty said we 'need to act now' during yesterday's press conference
Chris Whitty said we 'need to act now' during yesterday's press conference. Picture: PA

The darker the colour in each area, the higher the infection rate - and each colour is determined by the number of positive tests in a seven day period per 100,000 people.

It shows that cases dropped between March and July - during lockdown - but that they rose throughout the month of August.

Read more: Dr Hilary claims Boris Johnson's 'moonshot' COVID-19 testing plan is 'unachievable'

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty has said that we 'need to act now' in the fight against coronavirus.

Speaking at the press conference yesterday, he added: "Through March and April, the graphs get darker and darker, then as people respond to social distancing and as the lockdown happens, they get lighter across the whole country.

"Things are improving all the way through July and into early August then numbers start to creep up again.

"This is the situation we see ourselves in now."

In response to the rise in cases, the government introduced the 'rule of six' - which prohibits social gatherings of more than six people, both indoors and outdoors.

Speaking yesterday, Boris Johnson said: "I must do what is necessary to stop the spread of the virus and save lives."

He added that the new rule will be in place 'as long as necessary', and that it's too early to say how long it will continue.

NOW READ:

What the new lockdown rules in England mean for shoppers at Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda and Aldi

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: Caffe Nero hires KPMG to negotiate high street rent cuts

UK & World

Boris Johnson introduced the 'rule of six' during yesterday's press conference

Will the new lockdown rules be over by Christmas? Latest government guidance on 'rule of six'

Brexit: EU demands UK scraps plans to override parts of withdrawal agreement by end of the month

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

These old books could fetch you thousands of pounds

Eight old classic books that could be worth thousands, from The Hobbit to Dracula

Lifestyle

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner: When is the £1million win and who wins it?

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner: When is the £1million win and who wins it?

TV & Movies

Watch Married at First Sight Australia online

How to watch all the Married at First Sight Australia seasons online

TV & Movies

The Married at First Sight Australia couples from season 7

Married at First Sight Australia: Where are the season 7 couples now?

TV & Movies

A contestant on The Chase was forced to propose

The Chase contestant left red faced as Bradley Walsh forces him to 'propose' on air

TV & Movies

A spooky maze is coming to the UK

The UK's first drive-thru horror maze is opening this Halloween

Lifestyle