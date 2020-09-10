Animated graphic shows where coronavirus cases are rising in England

The graphic shows how the rate of infection has changed across England since the start of the pandemic.

A new government graphic shows the areas that have seen a rise in Covid-19 infections in England, following a recent spike in cases.

The animation - which was released by the government - highlights local authorities by colour, corresponding to the number of infections they have in the area.

Chris Whitty said we 'need to act now' during yesterday's press conference. Picture: PA

The darker the colour in each area, the higher the infection rate - and each colour is determined by the number of positive tests in a seven day period per 100,000 people.

It shows that cases dropped between March and July - during lockdown - but that they rose throughout the month of August.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty has said that we 'need to act now' in the fight against coronavirus.

Speaking at the press conference yesterday, he added: "Through March and April, the graphs get darker and darker, then as people respond to social distancing and as the lockdown happens, they get lighter across the whole country.

"Things are improving all the way through July and into early August then numbers start to creep up again.

"This is the situation we see ourselves in now."

In response to the rise in cases, the government introduced the 'rule of six' - which prohibits social gatherings of more than six people, both indoors and outdoors.

Speaking yesterday, Boris Johnson said: "I must do what is necessary to stop the spread of the virus and save lives."

He added that the new rule will be in place 'as long as necessary', and that it's too early to say how long it will continue.

