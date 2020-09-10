What the new lockdown rules in England mean for shoppers at Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda and Aldi

Families may have to shop differently with the new lockdown rules. Picture: PA Images

The new rules in England will be in place from Monday and could go for six months.

Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday there will be new social distancing rules put in place across England.

In his daily briefing, the Prime Minister confirmed a ban on gatherings larger than six people will be in place from Monday, and could last for six months.

And the new guidelines, which will be enforced by the police, may also affect the way in which families shop.

As of next week, no one will be allowed to go to a supermarket in more than groups of six, unless your household bubble is larger than this.

Customers may have to shop differently. Picture: PA Images

Therefore, a family of six who live together, will no longer be allowed to meet with anyone from outside their household to go shopping together.

This will including grandparents or other family members who are not in their support bubble.

Many supermarkets also have their own rules in place to keep customers safe while shopping.

Sainsbury’s

You must wear a facemask while shopping in Sainsbury’s, unless you are exempt.

This includes if you're with someone who requires lip-reading, if you suffer from a disability where you're unable to put it on.

You can also take it off if you need to eat, drink or take medication and children under 11 are also exempt, as well as those who suffer from autism.

Sainsbury’s has said it won’t challenge those not wearing a covering as they may have a hidden disability.

Tesco

You must also wear a face mask while shopping in Tesco, but they won’t be policing them either.

The supermarket recently announced a new scheme whereby you can buy a mask at the entrance of a store if you've forgotten to bring your own.

Asda

Customers shopping in Asda must stay two metres apart, despite the government's one metre rule.

Asda shoppers queueing outside a store. Picture: PA Images

Face masks must also be worn at all times, unless you are exempt.

An Asda spokesperson said: "Throughout the pandemic our customers have embraced many new rules to help keep everyone safe in our stores, and we are confident they will continue to show care and consideration for each other by wearing a face covering when they visit our stores.

"We also have signs at the entrance to the store and on the shelf edges to encourage customers to wear a face covering and are using Asda FM (our in-store radio) to further remind customers."

Aldi

Customers at Aldi are also obliged to wear face coverings if they can but their staff are not able to enforce these rules.

Morrisons

Morrisons will be handing out free face masks to shoppers who forget their own,

There is clear signage around the stores to remind shoppers of the guidelines.

