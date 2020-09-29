Applications for £5,000 home improvement voucher open tomorrow

29 September 2020, 11:14 | Updated: 29 September 2020, 11:15

The Green Home Energy Grant scheme was unveiled by Rishi Sunak
The Green Home Energy Grant scheme was unveiled by Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

The new Green Homes Grant could give homeowners up to £5,000 in vouchers for insulation and double glazing.

Homeowners in England will be able to apply for a grant of up to £5,000 to improve insulation in their houses as of Wednesday (September 30).

The Green Home Energy Grant scheme was unveiled by chancellor Rishi Sunak back in July, and will see the Government put aside £2 billion for green home upgrades.

Those who are eligible can use vouchers to help pay for environmentally friendly improvements such as loft, floor and wall insulation, double glazing and draught-proofing.

The idea is that the Government will pay the costs of at least two thirds of the work up to a maximum of £5,000, while most households will pay the remaining third themselves.

Rishi Sunak announced the Green Home Energy Grant in July
Rishi Sunak announced the Green Home Energy Grant in July. Picture: PA Images

Low income households can receive vouchers covering 100% of the costs, up to a maximum of £10,000.

If you get a voucher, you'll need to have completed the work by 31 March 2021, which leaves a six-month window.

These green improvements could help cut energy bills, with thousands of families having to use less gas and electricity to heat their houses.

Read More: 'Outrageous' wedding invite bans face masks and offers ‘cough room’

Homeowners and landlords, either social or private, in England can apply.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t cover homes in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

To apply for a grant or check if you’re eligible, you can visit the Simple Energy Advice website.

What do the green vouchers cover?

To qualify for any financial support, you'll need to be installing at least one "primary" improvement, which include:

Insulation, including solid wall, cavity wall, underfloor, loft or roof insulation.

Low carbon heating, such as air-source or ground-source heat pumps, or solar thermal systems, which provide renewable ways of heating your home.

If you're installing at least one of the improvements above, you'll also be able to use the vouchers to install ‘secondary’ measures including:

Draught-proofing

Double or triple glazing, or secondary glazing.

Energy efficient doors

Heating controls and insulation.

Now Read: Rishi Sunak announces end of furlough and launches new 'jobs support scheme'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Many areas in the north east are affected by the new rules

What are the new north-east lockdown rules and how long will they last?
There are a shortage of flu jabs in the UK

Flu vaccine shortage 2020: Is the flu jab running out in the UK?

Charlie Hebdo: Terror suspect 'wanted to burn down magazine's office - but did not know it had moved'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Gino D'ACampo almost told a very X Rated story on This Morning

Philip Schofield shuts down Gino D'ACampo as he begins X-rated story about chocolate spread

This Morning

These succulent Christmas trees are so cute

These succulent Christmas Trees are the new festive trend everyone loves

Christmas

Les and Janice Battersby actors Vicky Entwistle and Bruce Jones reunted

Coronation Street's Les and Janice Battersby share emotional reunion after 10 years

TV & Movies

Rebekah Vardy has joined the Dancing on Ice line up

Rebekah Vardy vows to ‘clear her name’ in Coleen Rooney row as she joins Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice 2020

It's World Heart Day - here's what it's about and how to donate

World Heart Day 2020: How you can help the fight against cardio vascular disease

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby's skirt is from Zara

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her printed skirt from Zara

Celebrities