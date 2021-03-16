UK weather: Brits to enjoy last day of warm sunshine before 'Arctic Dome' sets in

Snow could settle in the UK later this week (stock images). Picture: Getty

Temperatures look set to plunge this week with a 2,000 mile 'Arctic Dome' striking the country.

People in the UK are expected to experience their last day of warm sunshine for a while today (Tuesday 16 March), with much colder temperatures forecast for later this week.

An 'Arctic Dome' is expected to set in from Wednesday, bringing colder temperatures and possible snow and ice until Easter.

The mercury is expected to hit zero in some parts of the country, following relatively warm temperatures today.

It is expected to be particularly warm in Southern England today, with temperatures between 8C and a balmy 16C.

The UK has seen warmer temperatures over the last week. Picture: PA

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said that temperatures in Scotland could reach highs of 14C.

However, this warm weather looks set to be replaced by significantly colder temperatures for the rest of the month.

Speaking about the possibility of snow later this month, The Weather Outlook forecaster Brian Gaze said: "It will feel more like winter than spring, with polar air expected in coming weeks.

Snow could return to some parts of the country. Picture: PA

"Snow could settle, particularly in the South-East from Friday, with -5C lows in the South in the second half of the week."

A Met Office forecaster added, according to the Mirror: "Temperatures will potentially turn much colder than average in the South from Thursday, where showers could be wintry.

"Temperatures are also expected to be at or slightly-below average later in March and at the turn of the month."

