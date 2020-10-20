South & West Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and other Covid hotspots at risk of tier three lockdown

20 October 2020, 08:25

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has revealed that a number of areas in England are at risk of tougher restrictions.

South and West Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, the North East and Teesside are among the areas at risk of going into tier three lockdown.

Read more: Pub curfew should be moved forward to 6pm 'or even earlier', claims government health chief

These regions face tougher restrictions after experiencing a rise in coronavirus cases, and talks between the government and local leaders are expected to take place this week.

Matt Hancock announced the news in the House of Commons yesterday, and he also revealed that similar talks are continuing with Greater Manchester.

Nottinghamshire is among the areas at risk of tier three lockdown. Picture: PA

Tier three lockdown measures - the 'very high' level - sees pubs asked to shut and households banned from mixing indoors and outdoors.

Liverpool and Lancashire are currently the only area in the UK at that level, as Greater Manchester has been resistant to the changes.

It has been reported that restrictions could be imposed on Greater Manchester if they do not come to a deal on tier three before midday today (Tuesday 20 October).

A government spokesperson said yesterday: "Disappointingly, we have still not been able to reach an agreement. This is particularly concerning against the backdrop of rising cases and hospitalisations in Greater Manchester."

Matt Hancock announced the news in the House of Commons. Picture: PA

No10 said yesterday lunchtime: "The conversations with the Mayor of Manchester and local leaders are continuing.

"We want to agree a way forward like we have done for Liverpool and Lancashire."

Speaking about the situation, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick warned said last night: "The deteriorating public health situation in Greater Manchester means that we need to take action urgently. We have held discussions in good faith with local leaders for 10 days in order to ensure that the measures put in place were tailored to the local community.

"We have offered an extensive package of support for local people and businesses, proportionate to the approach we have taken in the Liverpool city region and Lancashire and in addition to the wider national support."

New supermarket rules explained as three-tier restrictions come into force

