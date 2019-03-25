Barbara Windsor struggling to remember her friends' names after revealing Alzheimer's diagnosis

25 March 2019, 12:58 | Updated: 25 March 2019, 13:09

Barbara Windsor is being robbed of memories as her Alzheimer's condition worsens
Barbara Windsor is being robbed of memories as her Alzheimer's condition worsens. Picture: Getty

The iconic soap actor announced her Alzheimer's diagnosis five months ago

Barbara Windsor is struggling to remember the names of her friends and former EastEnders colleagues as her Alzheimer's condition worsens.

The 81-year-old was diagnosed in 2014 but only told fans last year.

After becoming a national treasure in the Carry On films, Barbara took on the role of Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders - where she worked with actress Kellie Shirley for over a decade.

Kellie told Sunday Express: "A massive part of being an actor is remembering things. Your memories are such a big part of who you are. That's why I feel for Barbara. She remembers so much about the past as clear as day yet she won't remember my name."

Barbara Windsor is being supported by husband Scott
Barbara Windsor is being supported by husband Scott. Picture: Getty

She added: "We still have funny moments. It's not bleak all the time, but it is hardcore. It's a cruel disease that robs you of your memories."

Kellie will team up with Barbara's devoted husband Scott as they run the London Marathon to raise money for Alzheimer's charities.

The actress added: "Any time I'm in town for an audition I'll meet up with Barbara and Scott for a cup of tea. I've always done that. I'm training with Scott so we meet up on a Friday, run together and catch up."

