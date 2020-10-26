Boots to offer coronavirus testing that takes just 12 minutes

Boots will roll out the programme next month. Picture: Boots/PA

A Covid-19 nasal swab test that could take as little as 12 minutes will soon be rolled out at Boots.

Boots will offer rapid coronavirus testing 'within weeks' at selected high street stores in the UK.

The chain will charge £120 for the nasal swab tests, with results being ready in just 12 minutes.

Testing is primarily aimed at people who want peace of mind before visiting family, or those going on a flight.

Anyone who experiences symptoms of coronavirus - such as dry and continuous cough, fever, or loss or change in smell or taste - should stay at home and book a test through the NHS.

Boots will offer the tests for £120. Picture: Boots

Trials of the test have shown that it is about 97 per cent accurate, but - like any coronavirus test - they are not 100 per cent reliable.

The tests - which analyse a nose swab on the spot - will launch at 50 Boots stores in November.

Chief executive Sebastian James said: "We believe we are the cheapest private test. We think it is pretty good value compared to others on the high street, which range from £270 at the very expensive end to about £150 in online clinics.

The tests will be rolled out in 50 stores in November. Picture: PA

"Once it becomes more accessible in terms of cost it could be a very important weapon in the armoury against Covid.

"We hope that by offering this testing option in local community stores, Boots can help ease pressure on the NHS and the Government by providing additional access to testing and crucial reassurances for people across the UK."

