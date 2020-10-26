UK weather: Britain to be battered by snow, sleet and heavy rain in October half term

26 October 2020, 10:22 | Updated: 26 October 2020, 10:33

It's about to get *very* cold... (stock images)
It's about to get cold... (stock images). Picture: Getty

Strong winds, heavy rain and even snow has been predicted across Britain during the October half term.

This Wednesday could see a dramatic change in the weather as the remnants of Hurricane Epsilon arrives in the UK.

Strong winds of up to 70mph and heavy rain are expected mid-week, with snow predicted to arrive in some parts of the country over the weekend.

The Met Office has also predicted that wind and rain could turn to sleep and snow at the end of the week, with Scotland likely the first to be hit.

The wintery weather will then arrive in England as the month comes to a close.

Wintery weather is settling into the UK (stock image)
Wintery weather is settling into the UK (stock image). Picture: Getty

BBC weather said: "Wet and windy for a while longer. Drier mid-month.

"The weather is looking unsettled into early November, particularly across the northern half of the UK.

"Low pressure areas will be driven eastwards over the north Atlantic and into the UK, depositing rainfall and ushering in blustery winds once again.

"Some of the showers over high ground in the north and west will fall as sleet, hail and occasionally snow."

The Met Office's long-range forecast for November said, according to the Mirror: "For the remainder of November, it is likely to be a tale of two halves.

"The start of this period looks set to see high pressure dominate, bringing more settled than seen in recent times, particularly for the south with any wet and windy weather most likely to affect the north-west.

"Although confidence lowers toward the end of November, a return to unsettled autumnal weather is most likely, with showers or longer spells of rain and strong winds, interspersed with drier intervals.

"Overall, temperatures are anticipated to be at or below average for this time of year."

