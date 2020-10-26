Family from Sussex who drove five hours to Wales in lockdown were escorted back by police

A family from Sussex were escorted out of Wales. Picture: PA Images

The family were escorted out of Wales by police after they were spotted trying to get into the country.

A family who ignored the Welsh travel ban and drove from Sussex were escorted away by police as they entered the country.

The group reportedly travelled five hours and were spotted trying to cross the border for a ‘non-essential reason’ in the early hours of Friday morning.

But their travels were cut short as Dyfed-Powys Police Officers then stopped the family on the A40 near Whitland in Carmarthenshire.

A Twitter statement from Carmarthen Police said: "During the early hours, a family from Sussex were stopped on the A40, Whitland.

Wales is currently in a two week 'firebreak' lockdown, with the government telling residents to only travel for ‘essential’ reasons.

The rules came into force on Friday (October 23), with the government hoping it will reduce the increasing coronavirus infection rates across the country.

Under the restrictions, anyone who doesn't work in an essential job will have to stay at home.

All non essential retail, leisure centres and hospitality have also been closed, just as they had to in March.

Community centres and libraries have also also shut their doors, while places of workshop will only open for funerals and weddings.

Primary schools and special schools will open again after the one week half term on November 2.

As for secondary schools, only children in years 7 and 8 will return after one week, as well as those students who have exams.

However, all other years will learn from home for an extra week until November, 9, while university students will also continue home learning.

There will be no gatherings with people in different households indoors or outdoors, excluding single people households who have formed 'social bubbles'.

First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the measures last Tuesday, saying: "Everyone in wales will be required to stay at home, which means working from home with the only exceptions for critical workers and for those where working from home is not possible.”

