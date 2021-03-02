Boris Johnson says big summer weddings will come 'roaring back' this year

Boris Johnson has spoken out on summer weddings. Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

The Prime Minister has spoken out on the reopening of the wedding industry this summer.

Boris Johnson has said that big summer weddings will come 'roaring back' this year along with 'many other sectors of the economy.

When the Prime Minister, who is engaged to partner Carrie Symonds, was asked by The Sun if he was planning a summer wedding, he replied: "The wedding industry is certainly gonna come roaring back in common with many other sectors of the economy."

Big Weddings are due to make a comeback on June 21. Picture: Getty

His words come after he announced that big weddings in England should return from June 21 as part of his lockdown roadmap.

It is that date that all legal limits on social contact are expected to be lifted, with Mr Johnson stating at the time that weddings, nightclubs and large events will be able to reopen as normal.

Currently, weddings are not allowed in England, although ceremonies with up to six guests are permitted under exceptional circumstances.

From April 12, which is the second stage of lockdown-easing, weddings will be able to take place with up to 15 guests.

From May 17, the third stage, up to 30 people will be able to attend.

The fourth and final stage on 21 June should see the return of normal weddings.

While announcing his roadmap, the Prime Minister said that lockdown-easing will be driven by 'data not dates', saying that it will be depend on the following:

The vaccine deployment continuing successfully There is evidence that the vaccine is effective in reducing deaths There isn't a surge in hospitalisation Assessment of risks are not fundamentally changed by new variants of Covid that cause concern

