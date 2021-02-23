When will the working from home advice end?

When does working from home end? Here's what we know about when Brits might be back to the office under the lockdown roadmap.

Boris Johnson has now delivered his roadmap out of lockdown, giving key dates that things like schools, pubs, hairdressers and nightclubs may reopen in England.

The Prime Minister announced that lockdown will be lifted in four stages, which will be five weeks apart.

Boris Johnson has announced his roadmap out of lockdown. Picture: PA

He stressed that the government would be driven by 'data not dates', and that each stage would be dependent on the following:

The vaccine deployment continuing successfully There is evidence that the vaccine is effective in reducing deaths There isn't a surge in hospitalisation Assessment of risks are not fundamentally changed by new variants of Covid that cause concern

One area that he did not give a provisional date for, however, is the return to the office for Brits working from home.

Here's what we know about when that might be.

Many people have been working from home since March 2020 (stock image). Picture: Getty

When will the working from home advice end?

Toward the end of his announcement, Boris Johnson said that there are four reviews yet to be conducted, and that one of these will concern working from home.

The review, due to be completed by 21 June, will examine social distancing requirements, the use of face masks and requirements to work from home.

Therefore, it is likely that the working from home advice will continue until 21 June.

The Roadmap states: "Businesses must also continue to take necessary precautions as restrictions ease. The overwhelming majority of businesses that remained open during the pandemic did so in a Covid-secure way.

"The government will update Covid-secure guidance to provide further advice on how businesses can improve fresh air flow in indoor workplaces and introduce regular testing to reduce risk."

