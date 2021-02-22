When will nightclubs reopen in England?

What did Boris Johnson say about nightclubs in his lockdown roadmap?

Earlier today, Boris Johnson delivered his planned 'roadmap' out of lockdown for England.

He announced that restrictions would be lifted in four phases - the first, beginning on March 3, will see schools reopen and people allowed to meet up with one person outside for coffee or a picnic.

The second stage, beginning on 12 April, will see businesses like hair salons and pubs (outdoors) able to reopen.

Nightclubs could reopen from 21 June this year (stock image). Picture: Getty

The third stage, beginning on 17 May, will see pubs and restaurants allowed to open indoors, as well as the return of things like cinemas and concert halls (subject to limits on numbers of people).

Boris Johnson said that he hopes to remove all legal limits on social contacts as part of stage four (which will be no earlier than 21 June).

Here's what that means for nightclubs...

When will nightclubs reopen in England?

Though this isn't confirmed, Boris Johnson said he hopes that venues like nightclubs will be able to reopen from 21 June in line with the removal of limits on social contact.

The roadmap isn't set in stone, and he said that lockdown-easing will be driven by 'data not dates', saying that it will depend on the following:

The vaccine deployment continuing successfully There is evidence that the vaccine is effective in reducing deaths There isn't a surge in hospitalisation Assessment of risks are not fundamentally changed by new variants of Covid that cause concern

Speaking about the roadmap, Mr Johnson said: "We cannot escape the fact that lifting lockdown will result in more cases, more hospitalisations and sadly more deaths. This will happen wherever lockdown is lifted, because there will always be some vulnerable people who are not protected by the vaccines.

"There is therefore no credible route to a zero Covid Britain or a zero Covid world

"This roadmap should be cautious, but also irreversible."

