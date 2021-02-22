Will schools reopen for all pupils on 8 March in England?

What we know about when schools will reopen in England. Picture: PA

When will schools reopen? Are schools going back in March and will they reopen for all pupils? Here's what we know.

Boris Johnson delivered his roadmap out of lockdown this afternoon (22 February).

In a speech to the House of Commons, the Prime Minister announced key dates that places like pubs, non-essential shops, and hairdressers might reopen.

One of the key issues he discussed was the reopening of schools, which he previously said was a priority for the government.

Boris Johnson will deliver his lockdown roadmap today. Picture: PA

Speaking just over a week ago during a visit today to a vaccine manufacturer, the Prime Minister said: "Our children's education is our number one priority, but then working forward, getting non-essential retail open as well and then, in due course, as and when we can prudently, cautiously, of course we want to be opening hospitality as well.

"I will be trying to set out as much as I possibly can in as much detail as I can, always understanding that we have to be wary of the pattern of disease.

"We don't want to be forced into any kind of retreat or reverse ferret."

Here's what we know about the reopening of schools.

Will schools in England reopen on 8 March?

Schools are due to reopen on 8 March, with after-school sports and activities also allowed to restart at that time.

Boris Johnson said: "All evidence shows classrooms are best places for our young people to do be - schools will be first to reopen.

"I can tell the house that two weeks from today pupils and students in all schools and further education settings can safely return to face-to-face teaching supported by twice weekly testing for secondary school and college pupils.

"Breakfast and after school clubs can reopen, and after school sport can restart."



Schools are set to reopen on 8 March. Picture: PA

Will schools be open for all pupils on 8 March?

Schools will reopen for all pupils on 8 March.

When did Boris Johnson announce the roadmap out of lockdown?

Boris spoke in the House of Commons at 3:30pm today.

This evening, he will do a press conference from No10 Downing Street at 7pm.

As well as schools, the first stage of lockdown looks set to allow people to meet up with someone from another household for an outdoor coffee or picnic.

