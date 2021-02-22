When will self-catering holidays and staycations be allowed in the UK?

By Polly Foreman

When will campsites and holiday-lets reopen and When will staycations be allowed in the UK?

This afternoon (22 February), Boris Johnson delivered his 'roadmap' out of lockdown.

Speaking from the House of Commons, the Prime Minister gave key dates that businesses like pubs, restaurants, gyms and non-essential shops can open.

When will 'staycation' holidays be allowed in England?

Domestic holidays won't be able to take place until earliest 12 April, which is the second phase of lockdown lifting.

At this time, it is likely that self-catering trips will be permitted - but these will be restricted to single households.

When will campsites and holiday-lets reopen?

Families and households will, at this time, be able to book self-contained accommodation, including holiday lets and campsites, that do not rely on indoor facilities.

When will B&Bs reopen?

Boris Johnson said in his speech that places like B&Bs will be allowed to reopen in the third stage of lockdown-lifting, which will take place no earlier than 17 May.

Lockdown will be lifted in four stages. The first, beginning March 8, will see the reopening of schools for all pupils, and people allowed to meet one other person outdoors for things like coffee and picnics.

He stressed that lockdown-easing will be driven by 'data not dates', saying that it will be depend on the following:

The vaccine deployment continuing successfully There is evidence that the vaccine is effective in reducing deaths There isn't a surge in hospitalisation Assessment of risks are not fundamentally changed by new variants of Covid that cause concern

